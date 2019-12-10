USPS Inducts Lake City Postman into 'Million Mile Club'

LAKE CITY — Buck Cole was recently inducted into a proud club of mail carriers: the Million Mile Club.
To qualify for this award one must have either one million miles or 30 years of safe driving, whichever comes first. Cole, a Lake City native, reached 30 years of service this March and received his award in September. During his 30 years he estimates that he has driven between 600,000 and 700,000 miles on his mail routes. In the meantime, he has outlasted 10 different work vehicles and eight different postmasters.
Cole has certainly earned his stripes as a safe driver, but it wasn’t that simple to achieve. While he currently drives a vehicle that is modified for right-sided steering, it was not always that way. For the first 19 years of his time with the USPS, he drove vehicles with left-sided steering and had to juggle pedals with his left foot, the steering wheel with his left hand, and mail delivery with his right hand. Combine that with the hazards of Michigan winters, unsafe drivers, and working on roads with no shoulders, and one has a true driving master.
Typical mornings start with Cole getting up at 6 a.m. as he prepares for his 9 to 10 hour workdays. Once his work for the day is done he will have driven 60 miles on his mail route and delivered to hundreds of addresses. He is not alone either. Cole pointed out that there are 131,000 rural mail carriers across the United States who drive 3.6 million miles to deliver 4.5 million articles of mail each day. With so many miles being travelled each day by rural mail carriers, there is always the risk of an accident present. Cole credits his achievement in accident-free driving to taking things slowly and constantly being aware of his surroundings.
Cole may be a mail carrier and an impressive driver, but he is more than that to many of those he serves — he is family. He constantly keeps an eye out for the wellbeing of those on his route, and sometimes he has been instrumental in helping those in danger. He recalled a time when he noticed that an elderly woman on his mail route had not gathered her mail in several days. He became concerned and notified the authorities. She was found disoriented in her home after missing her medications, but because of him she went on to have a full recovery. He also told of rescuing another woman who was yelling for help after falling while shoveling snow from her roof and becoming trapped between high snow banks and the side of her house. Of course, not all heroes wear capes, but in some cases they may wear shirts emblazoned with "USPS."
Holiday festivities are quickly approaching, and the workdays for people like Cole can easily increase from 9 up to 12 hours per day as they work to deliver the influx of holiday cards and packages. While your own mail carriers may not be members of the Million Mile Club yet, there is something you can do to help them get there. Cole recommends you keep the area in front of your mailbox free of snow to prevent mail trucks from getting stuck, and of course allow mail trucks plenty of space as you drive past them. During this holiday season, take some time to thank your mail carrier, keep your mailbox clear of snow, and maybe even leave them some holiday treats in the mailbox to sweeten their day.
