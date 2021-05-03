There is no doubt the future will be electric when it comes to how many Americans travel from place to place.
While that change likely will not be widespread for years, the preparation has already begun.
One of the major utility companies in the state, Consumers Energy, is already thinking about the time when many Michiganganders are plugging into the grid to charge their vehicles. When that becomes a reality, Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said they will be ready.
Consumers have incentives in place to encourage their PowerMIDrive customers to charge their electric vehicles other than the peak electric demand time of 2 to 7 p.m. As of earlier this year, Morgenstern said 90% of the 532 households in the program were charging after 7 p.m.
The PowerMIDrive program is designed to increase electric vehicle charging capability and make it easier for those with electric vehicles to charge their vehicle. The program also will help improve the grid and control rates for all customers.
Consumers Energy launched its PowerMIDrive program less than two years ago. Since then, it has provided more than 600 rebates for home, business and public charging stations.
The rebates include 24 fast-charging locations, which can fully power a vehicle’s battery in less than an hour. There were only four as recently as last summer, and another dozen should start operating in the next six months.
Over the next three years, Consumers Energy plans to help 200 fast-charging locations – and more than 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – start powering electronic vehicles across Michigan.
In addition to providing a lower electric rate, Morgenstern said this also helps level out the company's electric load, so as more electric vehicles hit the road and join the PowerMIDrive program, Consumers will encourage these overnight charging times.
"This will also keep rates reasonable for all customers because this allows us to more efficiently manage our electric demand for all customers, which creates cost benefits," he said. "This also addresses the concern you raised of, 'Will we have enough power.' By encouraging 'off peak' charging, it levels out our electric demand and will not lead to significant use during high levels of demand between 2 and 7 p.m."
Recently, a coalition of Midwest energy providers including Consumers Energy that committed to long-range electric vehicle charging expanded to 10 companies. Electric vehicle owners will have the fast-charging network to fully power the 1,300-mile drive from Mackinac City to the Colorado border.
While utility companies are gearing up for the transition to electric vehicles, so are the mechanics and technicians who will be working on the next generation of automobiles.
Brad Sikkema is the Automotive Technology teacher at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District/Career Technical Center. He said General Motors is aiming for 2035 to be fully electric. With that more than 10 years away, Sikkema said it is not like there will be a light switch where there will no longer be gas vehicles on the road.
With that in mind, Sikkema said there will still be a need for future technicians to have the knowledge and know-how to fix combustion engines so much like the electric/gas hybrid vehicles, they are teaching a hybrid set of skills.
"They will still need brakes to stop the car, and rubber will meet the road. Right now, we have a Prius that is electric and gas. If they switch fully there will be new components and issues," he said.
Sikkema said a lot of the components on a car are electric already, including the various sensors, impact stopping, curb feelers and the like are becoming commonplace in vehicles of the 21st Century. As vehicles evolve so too does the education of the next generation of automotive technicians. He said it simply is using a different piece of equipment to look for sensors and is similar to learning to use a new tool.
Although companies like GM are setting a date for the switch to electric vehicles, Sikkema said it won't be that hard. Right now, technicians are working on several vehicle components and, eventually, they are going to remove one part — the gas engine.
While the utility companies are preparing for the change, Sikkema said as the electric vehicles evolve it may not even be that big of a tax on the grid.
"I think the cars will generate some of the electric power needed as they drive down the road," he said. "It will save the grid and on emissions. I don't see (issues with having enough electricity) in the future as a need. People will have solar panels at their house to plug into or it will recharge as it is driving."
