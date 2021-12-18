While the winds had calmed and the sun was out Friday, the aftermath of Thursday’s windstorm was still impacting the Cadillac area and Northern Michigan.
Consumers Energy reported Friday that aid from out-of-state crews and favorable weather conditions allowed for power to be restored to more than half of the nearly 200,000 customers impacted by Thursday’s windstorm.
About 420 crews, including 76 crews from Indiana, Ohio and Canada, have worked round the clock to restore more than 114,000 customers who had their power knocked out due to 65- to 75-mile-per-hour winds.
Consumers Energy also said severe winds hit west and northwest lower Michigan late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Winds caused severe damage, knocking down trees, limbs and more than 2,400 power lines, snapping 170 poles.
Consumers Energy held two community events earlier in northern Michigan Friday on the Leelanau Peninsula and in Falmouth, providing free baked goods and hot beverages. In total, Consumers Energy reported more than 194,000 customers lost power due to the windstorm.
Great Lakes Energy said crews worked into the night Thursday to restore power to its customers, but after restoring service to more than 68,000 customers since the windstorm blew through the state, approximately 10,000 remained without power Friday evening.
Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Lake, Osceola and Otsego counties contain the greatest concentration of remaining outages within the Great Lakes Energy service area. The windstorm caused at least 35 broken poles, according to Great Lakes Energy line crew reports.
At the scale of remaining outages, Great Lakes Energy once again advised that customers requiring power should make alternative plans for overnight accommodations if service was not restored by 10 p.m. Friday. For residents with limited options, Michigan 2-1-1 is a local resource available to connect those in need with lodging, food or assistance.
While crews were working to restore power Friday, some local school districts were forced to close Friday due to the outages.
This included Lake City Area Schools, Marion Public Schools, McBain Rural Agricultural School and McBain Northern Michigan Christian. Forest View Elementary in the Cadillac Area Public Schools District also was closed due to a power outage. After the start of the school day, Mackinaw Trail Middle School had to send students home when the school lost power Friday morning.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said around 4:45 a.m. Friday, except for Forest View Elementary, power was up throughout the district and roads were clear. While they hoped power would be restored at Forest View, it just wasn’t possible in time for school.
At about 9:20 a.m. Friday, Brown said things changed for another district building as the power went out at Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Roughly 20 minutes later, Brown said she found out from Consumers Energy that power wouldn’t be restored for the rest of the school day. Once they found that out, a decision was made to close the middle school.
“We evaluated our current conditions. We had enough heat to heat the building and enough water, but some of the other systems were not operable, including the elevator and the fire pump for the fire suppression system,” she said. “Once we determined the elevator and fire pump were down, it was a no-go. We arranged for buses and put our parent notification together. We notified staff and moved forward with the 10:30 a.m. coordinated dismissal.”
Brown said this late fall’s weather and reported threats of violence have tested the district’s emergency operation plans and procedures. So far, things have worked well, but Brown said procedures are evaluated and, when needed, tweaked to allow for quicker and more efficient responses.
Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, Storm Central.
Consumers Energy customers can check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
