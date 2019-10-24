CADILLAC — UWE Pro Wrestling will be helping the Cadillac area get into the spooky spirit with its Hardcore Halloween event Saturday at the Wex.
The Oct. 26 show will feature the best wrestling talent in UWE Pro Wrestling including De La Sombra, “The Michigan Made Monster‘ Mongo, Scott Spade and more.
In Saturday’s main event, Mongo will face off against returning UWE star Yanni Giannos in a match that will be sure to turn fans’ stomachs. The loser has to eat dog food, which plays into the fundraising event that also is part of Saturday’s event. The UWE is asking its fans to bring dog and/or cat supplies to donate to the Missaukee County Humane Society Shelter.
In addition to the dog food match between Mongo and Giannos, Hardcore Halloween also features the Irish Pub Army or IPA tag team of Kavan O’Reilley and his little brother Meathooks O’Bannon who are set to square off against the team of Scott Spade and Kyle Blanchard in a “Pub Crawl Match.‘ During the match, the four participants will take a shot every minute until there is a pinfall or they cannot continue.
Eric Freedom and Jay Nova also will face the BMI team of “Breathtaking‘ Mike Idol and “The Bruiser‘ Jamie Race in a table elimination match.
In addition to the action in the ring, there will be candy and a costume contest to get fans ready for Halloween.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online through the UWE Pro Wrestling Facebook page or one of the ticket outlets including Biener’s Pizzeria, Kahvi Coffee, Blue in the Face and The Wex or at the door. Limited ringside tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at door, if available. General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door while kids or seniors tickets are $7 in advance and at the door. Family four-packs are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
