UWE to host 'No Bummer Summer' at Cadillac Armory

CADILLAC — The dog days of summer may not be in full effect, but UWE Pro Wrestling is planning on bringing the heat at its upcoming No Bummer Summer event at the Cadillac National Guard Armory.
On Aug. 26, the UWE’s No Bummer Summer will feature rostered superstars and WWE/ECW/AEW superstar Rhyno at the family-friendly event. Rhyno is no stranger to the UWE as he has been in the squared circle in Cadillac six or seven times. Rhyno will have a match at No Bummer Summer but an opponent has yet to be named, according to UWE Co-Owner/Director Tracy Hannigan.
Other wrestlers on the card include Project Max led by Max Morrison with his twisted henchman Kyzyle, and late addition “The Frontman” J Skutt, who are set to face The Revolution, which includes “Indy Icon” Eric Freedom and “Psychotic” Jimmy Blaze with a partner of their choosing in a six-man tag.
The BMI brothers, “Breathtaking” Mike Idol and “The Bruiser “Jamie Race, also are set to face each other for the UWE Heavyweight title. The question remains if their tag team and friendship will survive the match. The answers should be determined on Aug. 26.
“I promise everyone a great time at UWE Pro Wrestling’s Homecoming,” Freedom said. “In fact, I am so confident in our abilities that I am offering a money-back guarantee for anyone that doesn’t have a great time.”
Created in 2003 by Freedom and Tracy Hannigan, UWE Pro Wrestling honors the long-standing tradition of great wrestling with the best independent professional wrestling in Michigan, while assisting local charities and organizations simultaneously.
Tickets can be purchased online through UWE Pro Wrestling’s Facebook page or www.uweprowrestling.com. Tickets also can be through one of the ticket outlets including Biener’s Pizza, Wargames North in Downtown Cadillac, Cricket Wireless on Boon Road and Out the Door Rent to Own on 13th Street.
Tickets also will be available at the door, but if bought before the show, fans can save $5. General admission tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, Kids/Seniors are $10 in advance and at the door and family four packs are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Freedom again gives his guarantee that no matter a person’s age or interest, No Bummer Summer will be the best three hours money can buy.
