CADILLAC — Wrestling is more than just learning the moves, it’s a change of lifestyle. In his wrestling school, Eric “Freedom” Breden will teach students beyond the physical side of wrestling and reinforce the time commitment and sacrifice that comes with a career in the sport.
As a 31-year professional wrestling veteran, Breden has seen every side of the industry, and in 2003, he decided to start turning his experience into education. He’s assisted other schools in Indiana, and several in his home state of Illinois, but in recent years he’s begun the Eric Freedom Foundry in Cadillac.
“I think I understand the business even 10, 15 years ago, so I figured, well, I want to train the next generation,” Breden said. “I want to start running Cadillac. The best thing to do is get some local people interested, because then your ticket sales for the shows go up, right, because they’re local.”
COVID did shut down Breden’s training for a period of time, but now that the state is in a downward trend of cases, he finally feels comfortable putting the school back in action. Classes will become available starting next month and will take place in a pole barn in Marion, which has been donated by a fan.
The first step in joining the program is known as the trial phase. This is where Breden will have interested individuals come by and learn the very basics of wrestling. It’s purpose is essentially to give students an idea of what the remainder of their training could entail, and help them find out if they’re really cut out to pursue wrestling.
“The trial is going to give me everything I need at a distance to see if you can handle it on different levels,” Breden said. “It’s not as intense. It is physically demanding for people that have never done something like it.”
Participants pay $50 for the trial, and if they decide to return for additional training, that money goes toward additional costs.
One of the first things Breden teaches in the trial is how to fall, or “bump,” as it’s called in the wrestling world. Bumping is considered one of the most important skills, because it’s used most often. He starts small by having students fall while sitting on the mat. Then, they move on to standing and falling, followed by falling a foot or two at a time.
“The impact is gonna increase, your body’s gonna hurt a little more; then we’re gonna show you how to do it forward. Can you do a handstand and let your body fall over into a bump and protect yourself?” he said. “Then, can we take the hands away and you do a flip, land on your back, tuck your chin, slap the mat, feet, all the same time? Because it’s about spreading that fall, or that bump, across your whole body.”
Training from that point on doesn’t necessarily have a strict schedule. Breden bases lessons off of the time availability of his students. In that varying amount of time, students will learn different wrestling moves, along with the political and social side of wrestling.
Breden said he tries to instill in his students that there is a hierarchy in wrestling, and that when someone has been in the business for decades, there’s a level of respect they need to have for those professionals.
Maintaining a commitment to the sport of wrestling is also important. Moves can be learned and perfected, but students won’t ever get the chance to apply them if they don’t commit. Something Breden will often do with his students is have them watch certain wrestling matches in their free time and critique them, which helps them to develop a sense of how to perform.
They’ll also attend matches in-person with Breden to get an understanding of the amount of travel that goes into being a wrestler.
“Well, if I’m driving six hours to Chicago, we get up together at 10 o’clock, and we go, everyone’s usually up. We’ve all slept really good. It’s all excited. Wrestling talk, radio, jokes, whatever,” Breden said. “Six hours later, the mood in the car is a little different. You get to the show, you’re there for five, six hours, now we’re getting in the car heading home.”
Teaching and inspiring other people with the sport of wrestling is just another way that Breden makes wrestling a part of his everyday life. He’s watched fans and students connect with wrestling, and has seen how it’s had a positive impact on their lives, and said he wants to contribute to that by training the next young group of wrestlers.
For those interested in seeing what wrestling is like before considering joining Eric Freedom Foundry, they can catch Breden’s next match on Saturday, April 23 at The Wex. Anyone interested in learning more about UWE Wrestling or signing up for classes with Breden can reach out on the UWE Facebook page.
