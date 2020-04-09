During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the employees of the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw and the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics across the state are still working to support the needs of veterans.
In mid-March when the facility's emergency incident command was opened when concerns regarding the virus started, a "normal day at work" changed drastically. That meant converting appointments with veterans to phone calls and telehealth/virtual care. The goal was then and still is to keep veterans and staff safe, but at the same time realizing they may need to meet with them face to face when it is necessary.
"I’ve seen things done at our VA I’ve never witnessed in all my years within the VA healthcare system,‘ Aleda E. Lutz Medical Center Director Dr. Barbara Bates said. “It has been remarkable."
VA staff have stayed adaptable to daily, and sometimes hourly, changes to processes throughout the last few weeks. The staff has been assigned to other jobs throughout the VA, they opened up a low-complexity Surgical/Medical Care Unit and made additional beds available in their Community Living Center/Palliative Care to transfer veterans from Detroit and Ann Arbor so they can concentrate their care delivery to COVID-19 veterans and the community, they deployed staff to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit and the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to help their staff care for Veterans.
The VA wants veterans and their families to know they continue to be available to them. Should any Veteran have a need for care, please call ahead to their Primary Care Team, and arrangements will be made for a virtual care visit, or perhaps a face-to-face visit if deemed essential.
For more information go to www.saginaw.va.gov or call the Cadillac clinic at (231) 775-4401.
