CADILLAC — Some of the area's oldest residents are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Munson Healthcare this week announced that they had started calling patients over the age of 90 to schedule them for the vaccine.
Older people are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and will be eligible for the vaccine before the general population; people over the age of 65 are in phase 1B, the second of four tiers.
But even if you're 100 years old and getting your first shot this week, your doctor probably wants you to remain cautious for several months to come.
There are a couple of reasons.
First, the vaccine comes in two doses. After the first dose, your chance of getting sick drops by half.
"Two weeks after your first shot, you're somewhere around 50% protected," said Dr. James Whelan, chief of medicine for Munson Cadillac Hospital. "You'd be half as likely to get COVID if exposed than if you had not had your shot."
A couple of weeks later, you'll get your second dose. Your protection climbs to about 95% a couple of weeks later. But there's still a chance you'd get sick.
"Two weeks after the booster, you can begin to feel confident," Dr. Whelan said. "That said, if you are eighty years old, and you're 95% protected that means you have a one in 20 chance of still getting COVID if your grandkids come over with COVID."
That's not to say the grandkids shouldn't come over at all.
"You still have to be smart. Keep six feet apart," Dr. Whelan said. "But can you start to feel safer letting people come over to your house."
Other people will still pose some risk to you, as vaccinating the general population could take the rest of the year.
