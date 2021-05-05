CADILLAC — Younger teens could soon be eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
The New York Times reported that the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15 by early next week, and local health officials are already urging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one of the three in the United States with emergency use authorization that allows the vaccine to be used on people under the age of 18 at all; when the FDA expands the authorization, everybody age 12 and up will be allowed to get the Pfizer vaccine, while Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will continue to be used for people 18 and older.
During Munson Healthcare's weekly COVID-19 press conference, Dr. Christine Nefcy said studies were "very, very promising" for the vaccine in the 12-15 age range, both in terms of preventing serious illness and in terms of the vaccine's safety.
"We stand by ready with Pfizer to start immunizing those kids in our primary care pediatrics clinics, and in the health departments," Dr. Nefcy said.
The vaccine is the same one given to people 16 and older.
District Health Department No. 10's medical director, Dr. Jennifer Morse also spoke at the press conference and said the department is excited about the impending authorization.
"The school year is getting close to over, but you know it is still important for everyone to get their younger family members vaccinated so that we can look forward to a much more routine school year next year," Dr. Morse said. She urged parents to vaccinate earlier rather than waiting for August right before school starts. "It's really important to do that now so that we can have, you know, good preparation for that return to normalcy."
