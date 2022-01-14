REED CITY — Parents and students gathered in the G.T. Norman Elementary library to receive their second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday evening. The clinic acted as a replacement for an earlier event that had to be canceled due to poor weather conditions.
After hosting four previous vaccination clinics, Superintendent Michael Sweet said the school saw a lot of success and wanted to offer the opportunity for additional doses. Having the added comfort of a familiar location has been encouraging to many families.
“When the Pfizer vaccine was approved for younger students, we reached out to our local health department to see if they’re willing to hold the vaccine clinic on school grounds,” Sweet said. “We thought maybe it would be a more comfortable setting for younger students, and families feel safe, secure there.”
A previous clinic for first doses of the vaccine brought about 53 in for their shots. With the added convenience for parents, nurse and supervisor, Stefani Larson said they were expecting a similar turnout for Wednesday.
“Lots of parents work in the community, which makes it easier for them to make their way over here,” she said.
Convenience has also been crucial in encouraging community members to receive their booster, according to Sweet.
“They’re more convenient for families,” he said. “If a parent is bringing in a child, and they’ve already been vaccinated, then here’s just an easy chance to pick up a booster, or for both of them to get the vaccine at the same time.”
By running clinics through the school, Sweet said he hopes to continue to build a strong relationship with Reed City residents. He said creating a safe and comfortable environment, as well as aiding the community, is what the district aims to do.
As of right now, the district has not planned any additional clinics.
