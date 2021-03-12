CADILLAC — COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are continuing to expand.
On Thursday, Family Health Care (FHC) announced their clinics are now able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members and clinic patients age 50 and up, including caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special health care needs (part of Phase 1C Groups B and C). This includes individuals in Phase 1B Group B who live in congregate settings (i.e., homeless shelters, jails, prisons).
Health centers like FHC play an essential part in the national strategy to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in rural areas, FHC noted in a news release. Like other vaccination providers, FHC said vaccinations will continue as supplies are available.
FHC has clinics in several communities, including Cadillac (231) 876-6515 and McBain (231) 876-6515.
Meanwhile, District Health Department No. 10 will hold mass vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday.
You'll need an appointment. The department is not accepting walk-ins. You can schedule an appointment online: https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/
“Now that our eligibility for the vaccine has opened up to more people and vaccine supply is improving, we found it necessary to host clinics at offsite locations that can accommodate larger numbers of people,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “Offsite clinics are an enormous undertaking for us to move equipment and supplies and to ensure we have enough staff and volunteers to assist with each clinic. We are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who so graciously give of their time to make this happen.‘
At the Cadillac News's last check, the Wexford, Missaukee and Lake County clinics were already full; however, if you live in a DHD No. 10 county, you can get your vaccination from a DHD No. 10 clinic in another county. You'll need to return to that county for your second dose, however.
