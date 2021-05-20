Vaccination rates lag in Osceola County compared to other local counties

CADILLAC — As vaccination efforts continue and positivity rates fall in local counties, some counties are ahead of others; locally, data shows Osceola County has a lower percentage of people initiating vaccination. Within the Cadillac News coverage area, Lake, Missaukee and Wexford County have vaccine initiation rates at 40% or more, while Osceola County is under 40% for both initiation and completion.
Here is where the COVID-19 numbers stood on Wednesday evening.
Wexford County
State data had Wexford County at a pandemic total of 2,510 cases and 42 deaths; local health department data had not been updated at last check Wednesday. The 7-day-average positivity rate was trending downward at 9.1% with the most recent data from May 16.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 21.2% for teens 16 to 19; 21.2% for people in their 20s; 30.3% for people in their 30s; 38.6% for people in their 40s; 51.6% for people 50 to 64; 72.1% for people 65 to 74 and 73.5% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 42.9%; the initiation rate was 48%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 6.4%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 18.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,243, according to state data. State data had deaths at 16, though the most recent local health department data had deaths at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 12.7%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.1% for teens 16 to 19; 15.5% for people in their 20s; 26.1% for people in their 30s; 31,4% for people in their 40s; 49.2% for people 50 to 64; 72.8% for people 65 to 74 and 73% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 40.4%. The initiation rate was 44.9%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 4%.
Lake County
Lake County reached 573. Deaths held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 16 was 5.6%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.1% for teens 16 to 19; 24.6% for people in their 20s; 60.6% for people in their 30s; 62.6% for people in their 40s; 50.4% for people 50 to 64; 55.2% for people 65 to 74 and 55.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 48.5%. The initiation rate was 53.5%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 5.1%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by 10 for a pandemic total of 1,659, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 11.1% and appeared to be trending downward.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.9% for teens 16 to 19; 12.8% for people in their 20s; 18% for people in their 30s; 23.5% for people in their 40s; 41.1% for people 50 to 64; 60.3% for people 65 to 74 and 62.6% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 33.2%. The initiation rate was 37.7%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 1.8%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 879,685 and deaths reached 18,741. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 51.2% based on May 18 MICR data and the completion rate was 43.7%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 56.8%; however, the CDC data uses people 16+ while the state data uses people 12 and up. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 7.7% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 16.
