Vaccination rates remain high locally ahead of peak flu season

CADILLAC — It’s only a matter of time before Michigan faces the worst of flu season, and while statewide vaccination lags, local numbers have continued to increase.
Cases of Influenza started to climb in October and will remain high through winter, with peak season landing sometime between December and January.
The week of Dec. 5-9 is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and as District Health Department No. 10 urges community members to get their jabs, Immunization Coordinator Bethanie Dean said numbers in the 10-county region are looking pretty good.
Over the last several flu seasons, public focus has been mainly on protection against the varying strains of COVID-19, but Dean said local prioritization of influenza vaccination never waned, and has actually been increasing since 2019.
Meanwhile, the state has just reached 67.8% of its annual goal to administer 4 million flu shots.
Dean’s suspicion is that those who came into the office to receive their COVID-19 vaccination or booster decided to double up and get their flu shot as well, contributing to the increase.
The upturn could also be the result of a rising concern and awareness for communicable diseases following the start of the pandemic.
Whatever the case, Dean said the more people who become vaccinated for Influenza, the better. The virus produces symptoms that are much more severe than the common cold, and in a worst case scenario, it can even cause death.
Although vaccination can’t ensure total flu prevention, it can lessen symptoms if contracted, making it crucial for high-risk individuals.
“The flu shot is super important, and I feel like people forget about how important it is, because they have to get it yearly,” Dean said. “It’s not just a routine vaccine that they can get once every couple of years and they’re set, or they only need a series in their lifetime.”
Michiganders will have until June 30 to get their shot, but Dean encourages vaccination as early into the season as possible to stay protected ahead of the peak. In comparison to other states, Michigan has yet to experience an onslaught of flu cases, but Dean said a peak is probably on its way.
Flu vaccination can be administered yearly starting at 6 months old. Pregnant women are safe to get their shot at any time to protect their infant before the six-month mark.
The pandemic has forever altered the healthcare system, but Dean said it’s also demonstrated the value of vaccination to the public. She’s hopeful that people will continue to see the advantage of staying up-to-date on their vaccinations and take the steps necessary to protect themselves against both COVID-19 and influenza.
In addition to vaccination, Dean said community members should wash their hands and keep away from others if they’re sick to avoid further influenza spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.