Vaccination rates tick upward slightly

CADILLAC — COVID-19 hospitalization rates are about half what they were a week ago in the region, with Munson Healthcare on Monday reporting 53 patients hospitalized in the system's various facilities; 11 of those patients were in Cadillac.
Hospitalization rates are slower than the positivity rate to change, but the region has been seeing dropping positivity rates over the past month, with Wexford County's positivity rate less than half of what it was in early April; the seven-day average on Monday was 11.6% compared to a peak of 26.6% on April 8. Missaukee County's rate on Monday was 18.4% while Lake County was 8.1% and Osceola County was 16.8%; Osceola County's rate hasn't changed much over the past month.
Meanwhile, vaccine rates are slowly climbing, a few tenths of a percentage point at a time. Here are the most recently available COVID-19 numbers for local counties.
Wexford County
Wexford County added 21 new cases for a pandemic total of 2,422 cases; though state data on Friday put the county’s total number of deaths at 35, health-department verified data on Monday put the number at 34; meanwhile, the state’s data on Monday put the number of people dead in Wexford County due to COVID-19 at 37.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.1% for teens 18 to 19; 15.2% for people in their 20s; 23.3% for people in their 30s; 31.5% for people in their 40s; 44.3% for people 50 to 64; 67.5% for people 65 to 74 and 70.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 39.4%, up 0.3% since Friday; the numbers ticked up slightly in all age brackets and were most recently updated on May 2, the state’s dashboard indicated.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had 13 new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,194. Health department data showed deaths climbing by one to 16.
The state’s vaccine dashboard’s most recent data was from May 2, but on Monday, May 3, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.3% for teens 18 to 19, which was no change compared to what the Cadillac News reported on Friday; 11.5% for people in their 20s; 19.7% for people in their 30s; 23.6% for people in their 40s; 42.6% for people 50 to 64; 68.2% for people 65 to 74 and 69.7% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 37.4%, an increase of 0.3%.
Lake County
Lake County had seven new COVID-19 cases and reached a pandemic total of 550. Deaths held at 13 according to the health department but state data put the county at 15 deaths.
According to data available on May 3, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 3.1% for teens 18 to 19; 7.1% for people in their 20s; 12% for people in their 30s; 17.1% for people in their 40s; 35.2% for people 50 to 64; 50.3% for people 65 to 74, which was no change compared to Friday and 52.2% for people 75+, which was also unchanged from Friday. The overall completion rate was 32.4%, an increase of 0.2%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by 11 for a pandemic total of 1,562, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths held at 27.
Osceola County’s data was not as recent as other county’s data on the state’s vaccine dashboard on Monday. Where Wexford County’s most recent data was from May 2, Osceola County’s most recent completion data was from May 1. According to available data on Monday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 6.6% for teens 18 to 19; 8.9% for people in their 20s; 13% for people in their 30s; 17.6% for people in their 40s, which was no change compared to Friday; 34.7% for people 50 to 64; 55.8% for people 65 to 74 and 58.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 30.2%, an uptick of 0.3% over what the Cadillac News reported on Friday.
Statewide cases reached 849,420 and deaths reached 17,771. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 50.4% and the completion rate was 38.9%.
