Vaccinations in the Munson region are highest in state

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer on Tuesday noted that northern lower Michigan's vaccination rate, at 57%, is the highest in the state.
The positivity rate in the Munson service area is also trending downward, at 6.7%.
But in the Cadillac News coverage area, which is in the southern part of Munson's service area, COVID-19 positivity rates are a little higher.
Here's where the numbers were on Tuesday.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data had Wexford County up by two cases and reaching a pandemic total of 2,531. Deaths held at 41. The seven-day average positivity rate was trending downward at 6.9% with the most recent data from May 23.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 23.5% for teens 16 to 19; 22.5% for people in their 20s; 31.9% for people in their 30s; 39.9% for people in their 40s; 53.1% for people 50 to 64; 73.2% for people 65 to 74 and 74.4% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 44.2%; the initiation rate was 49.6%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 10.6%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 24.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,252, according to DHD No. 10, an increase of two cases. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 9.5%, up slightly since Monday but trending downward over the past month.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.5% for teens 16 to 19; 17.3% for people in their 20s; 27.3% for people in their 30s; 33.5% for people in their 40s; 50.8% for people 50 to 64; 74.2% for people 65 to 74 and 73.8% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 41.9%. The initiation rate was 46.2%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 5.4%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 580 and deaths held at 14. The positivity rate held at 8.3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.4% for teens 16 to 19, unchanged; 25.5% for people in their 20s, also unchanged; 61.3% for people in their 30s, also unchanged; 64% for people in their 40s; 52% for people 50 to 64; 56.1% for people 65 to 74 and 56.4% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 49.7%. The initiation rate was 54.4%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 5.3%, unchanged.
Osceola County
Cases were up by six for a pandemic total of 1,676, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 29. The positivity rate was 10.9%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13% for teens 16 to 19; 13.6% for people in their 20s; 19.1% for people in their 30s; 25.1% for people in their 40s; 43% for people 50 to 64; 62% for people 65 to 74 and 64% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 34.3%. The initiation rate was 38.6%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 3.5%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 885,319 and deaths reached 19,019. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.7% based on May 24 MICR data and the completion rate was 45.4%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 58.1%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 6.3% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 23.
District Health Department No. 10 will hold several off-site vaccine clinics in the coming days, and you don't need an appointment. The department can vaccinate ages 12 and up with Pfizer and 18 and up with Johnson and Johnson or Moderna.
WEXFORD:
• Monday, May 31, 4-6 p.m. – Cadillac News Track & Field Invitational, Cadillac
• Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m. – United Methodist Church, Cadillac
• Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
• Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m. – Manton Truck Show, Manton
LAKE:
• Wednesday, May 26, 12-5 p.m. – Baldwin Community School Library, Baldwin
• Wednesday, June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.