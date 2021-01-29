CADILLAC — Eventually, everybody who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one. But not right now. The vaccine is still too scarce. Even people who meet eligibility standards based on their age or profession might be facing a bit of a wait before their vaccine appointment.
And with scarcity comes questions.
Even before Pfizer and Moderna got permission to distribute their vaccines, healthcare and government leaders were discussing how to make sure the vaccine was distributed equitably.
Some people feel that the vaccine has not been distributed fairly.
Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, was appointed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the state's new bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission. In a news release, Whitmer's administration said "the commission will help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, educate the people of this state, and help protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents."
Vanderwall told the Cadillac News it's important to make sure that there's a solid plan and that citizens know they'll have an equal opportunity to receive the vaccine quickly and efficiently, no matter where they live in the state; in a rural or urban setting.
Vanderwall said that in the earlier stages of roll-out "we dropped the ball pretty bad," but sees improvement. He cited several recently announced pharmacy partnerships as a benefit to rural communities, though acknowledged that smaller communities will need to staff up to be able to distribute the vaccine.
One of the questions Vanderwall wants to examine is why some counties have received so much more vaccine than others, citing the difference between Mason and Manistee counties, with one receiving 500 and the other receiving 2,700, despite demographic similarities (the doses have since increased, though state figures show Mason has had about 5,000 more doses distributed than Manistee).
Manistee County's population is about 84% the size of Mason County's population.
During the 10 days between Dec. 14 and Dec. 24, Mason County had 131 new COVID-19 cases while Manistee had 73; about 55% the new cases Mason County had. Meanwhile, during that 10-day period, the state's vaccine dashboard shows Manistee County receiving 500 vaccines and Mason County receiving 2,700.
The metrics that go into deciding how much vaccine should go to each region can be complicated. Population size and coronavirus positivity rate are obvious factors.
But the state is also taking community vulnerability into account.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services uses the CDC Social Vulnerability Index (CDC SVI) in calculating which communities are allocated how much vaccine.
Using the index is supposed to "ensure that communities at most risk receive vaccine during times of scarcity."
MDHHS also used the index to establish testing sites.
"The CDC SVI combines 15 U.S. census variables into a tool that helps local officials identify communities that may need support before, during, or after disasters. The CDC SVI is made up of indicators of socioeconomic status; household composition and disability; minority status and language spoken; and housing type and transportation," said MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin.
And there's evidence that the index works, according to the state.
"The CDC SVI status in Michigan communities correlates with the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 this spring, as well as areas of that state with high rates of risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes," Sutfin noted.
In addition to deciding how much vaccine should go to each region, the state also decides how much vaccine should go to a hospital system (such as Munson or Spectrum) versus a local health department.
Earlier in the vaccine distribution, it made sense to distribute more vaccine to healthcare systems because healthcare workers were are in Phase 1A.
But the state recently moved into Phase 1B, which means Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; workers in homeless shelter systems and congregate child care institutions; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers can start getting scheduled for the vaccine.
"This will result in a shift in allocations over the next several weeks as we get further into vaccinating these priority groups as these allocations are based on the populations of these groups in the counties," Sutfin said via email. "Hospital allocations are based on the percent of the inpatient population they serve in the state."
Another component of vaccine distribution that can make it look like there's more vaccine available than is actually available in local medical freezers is the need for a second dose.
People who receive the Pfizer vaccine will need a second dose three weeks after the first and people who receive the Moderna vaccine will need a second dose four weeks after the first dose.
"Vaccine providers should not be holding doses for second doses," Sutfin said.
Some providers have been holding back the second doses; Munson Healthcare, however, has not.
"Early in the pandemic the state told us that for every first dose they sent us, they would hold a second dose for us, so we could give every dose we got. As we got into the vaccine delivery, we heard stories from around the state of second dose deliveries being late or not arriving, which made us all very nervous and many healthcare systems began holding second doses," explained Munson's Dr. Joe Santangelo. "The second dose deliveries have been very reliable over the last several weeks and at MHC we are not holding back second doses."
Far more important to understanding the current vaccine situation, according to Dr. Santangelo, is understanding how unpredictable allocation has been.
"Since this vaccine has such strict storage requirements, and there are so many rules around administration, we are only scheduling clinics for vaccine we have in hand. The vaccine deliveries have been unpredictable, with us receiving different amounts and types of vaccine from what we have ordered. This means that there is sometimes a delay in between vaccine receipt and vaccine administration," Dr. Santangelo wrote in an email. "For example, if we knew at the beginning of a week that next week we would be getting x doses of Pfizer, we could spend this week setting up clinics, staffing them and scheduling patients for those clinics and could administer all of that vaccine quickly. However, if the same amount of Pfizer vaccine shows up on our docks unexpectedly, we would have to take time setting up clinics, staffing them and scheduling patients for them and thus wouldn’t be able to administer that vaccine as quickly."
Though Sen. Vanderwall says he's concerned about equitable distribution, he said he also recognizes the importance of getting vaccines administered quickly.
"A vaccine in a freezer isn't as good as a vaccine in an arm," Sen. Vanderwall said. "That has got to be our number one priority right now, is to make sure that until some of these counties can get properly staffed, the worst thing we can do is have them sit in a freezer."
But there's reason to hope distribution and administration will speed up in about a month.
"I was on the phone with Pfizer the other day. They believe by early March that they're going to be able to double their production," Sen. Vanderwall said. "If that's the case, then the state of Michigan will be able to get double their allotment from the federal government."
