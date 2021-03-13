CADILLAC — If you’re older than 16 and live in Michigan, you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next month, the state announced on Friday.
Of course, being eligible in theory and actually getting scheduled for the vaccine are two different things and are dependent on supply.
District Health Department No. 10 told the Cadillac News upon the state’s announcement that details on how that will work locally are expected next week; staff were busy with vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday, which were open to people 50 and over who had an appointment.
Under the state’s new eligibility guidelines, people age 16+ who have medical conditions that put them at a higher risk from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination starting March 22.
Those conditions include cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2 ); severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2 ); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and Type 2 diabetes mellitus; asthma (moderate-to-severe); cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain); cystic fibrosis; hypertension or high blood pressure; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant; immune deficiencies; HIV; use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; liver disease; overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2 , but < 30 kg/m2 ); pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues); thalassemia (a type of blood disorder); and Type 1 diabetes mellitus.
The March 22 eligibility deadline also coincides with the state’s guidelines for when people age 50 and older would be eligible, though DHD No. 10 has already begun holding special clinics for those 50 and over, as noted above. We’re now getting closer to the time when everybody will be eligible for the vaccine.
All adults over the age of 16 in Michigan, regardless of medical condition, will be eligible starting April 5, the state announced Friday.
The state is urging you to check with your local health department about getting registered for your vaccine; you can also check with your primary care provider’s office or call local pharmacies (https://vaccinefinder.org/ is a useful tool).
The news comes as new cases creep upward.
On Friday, DHD No. 10 urged people that test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 to begin isolating immediately and notifying close contacts to quarantine. Don’t wait for the health department to call you.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an uptick in cases again in some of our counties, and with our staff focused on getting residents vaccinated, we aren’t able to initiate case investigations and contact tracing as quickly as we’d like,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “We ask that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 follow the normal protocols for isolation and quarantine.‘
Remember to follow these steps, the department said:
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea, you should stay home and consider getting tested.
Get care immediately if you are having emergency warning signs, like trouble breathing, pain or pressure in your chest.
If you get tested and are waiting for your results, follow these three steps NOW:
Stay home and monitor your health.
Think about the people you have recently been around.
Answer the phone call from the health department or state for contact tracing.
On Friday, counties within the Cadillac News coverage area recorded dozens of new cases as the state itself added more than 2,000 new cases.
Wexford County’s 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday brought the county’s pandemic total to 1,450. Missaukee County’s seven new cases saw the county hit 704 total cases, while Lake County’s two cases put it at a pandemic total of 357. In Osceola County, Friday’s seven new cases took the county to 959 total.
Statewide cases reached 605,778 with 15,736 deaths.
