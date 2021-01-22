CADILLAC — Hanna Mocaby, 25, didn't exactly envision working out-of-doors when she picked her career.
She's a medical assistant, not a paramedic, after all. But the provider she works with at Cadillac Primary Care signed the pair of them up to work at the vaccine clinic hosted by Munson Healthcare behind Cadillac Hospital on Thursday.
The hospital, which is continuing to vaccinate healthcare workers in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, is also vaccinating people older than the age of 82, who are in Phase 1B.
The clinics are drive-through; medical personnel like Mocaby spent the day outdoors in the snow.
The Cadillac area's older residents came in SUVs and sedans and shiny pick-up trucks, wiper blades pushing back snowflakes. They rolled down their windows and pushed up their sleeves.
Then Mocaby, wearing purple snow pants, a white knit hat, and a high-visibility traffic vest, walked over to the drivers and their waiting passengers, vaccines in one hand and adhesive bandages taped to her smartwatch.
After giving the shot, Mocaby returned to the station, calling "vaccine me!" as she prepared for the next car of patients eager for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mocaby and other medical assistants and nurses like her gave hundreds of people vaccines on Thursday.
Terry Mickelson, manager of Munson's Primary Care offices in Cadillac and McBain, as well as the healthcare system's OB/GYN practice in Cadillac, told the Cadillac News around 2:30 p.m. that Thursday's drive-through vaccine clinic had already vaccinated 300 people.
Mickelson, who is one of the facilitators of the drive-through clinics, expected to vaccinate at least 350 on Thursday. There were still two-and-a-half hours left.
People have to have an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and only people older than 82 (or people 65 and older who live with somebody 82 and older) can get vaccinated through Munson Healthcare right now. They also have to live in one of the counties Munson serves, though they don't have to have been a Munson patient previously.
There's a tent that you pull up to first, where volunteers check you in (bring ID!). Afterward, they have you pull up to the second station, where medical assistants and nurses are waiting to give you your vaccine.
Once you've been injected, volunteers have you drive to the waiting area, where physicians and nurse practitioners are waiting. They keep an eye on you through your windshield for 15 minutes before you're cleared to go home.
Michelson said there haven't been any problems.
Drive-through clinics like this have been happening throughout the region; Cadillac had one on Saturday and will have another one next week (call 231-935-SHOT to get registered, if you meet the age and residency criteria). Nearby communities, like Manistee and Travers City, are also having drive-through vaccine clinics.
"I have not come across one person that's not appreciative.; that's not happy, kind of relieved," Mickelson said.
Mocaby agreed.
"Everybody's super positive and happy to be here," she said.
