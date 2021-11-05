CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 years and older starting Monday, Nov. 8, at their vaccine clinics and by appointment.
“We anticipated this approval would happen and are ready to begin administering the COVID-19 to this age group,” says Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10. “Vaccination continues to be our best tool for protecting individuals from serious illness and limiting the impact of COVID overall. Combining vaccination with non-medical interventions like masks, distance, and isolation or quarantine, provides as much protection as possible.”
Parents can schedule appointments for their children at www.dhd10.org/schedule. COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to be widely available. Appointments allow for more accurate timing and appropriate spacing during indoor clinics. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinating minors.
For questions, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.