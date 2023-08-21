CADILLAC — Many in Cadillac associate Robert Van Dellen, Ph.D. with the two decades he spent at Baker College of Cadillac, first as a professor of business and later as campus president.
But there’s much more to this man’s resume; he was the founding executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation; was a petroleum company executive; and he also wrote scripts for several feature-length videos.
The focus of this article is Van Dellen’s retirement return to his first love, literature — a passion that began in childhood with the Hardy Boys mystery series.
“I had outstanding professors at Calvin College,” he said. One of them encouraged him to get graduate degrees and become a college professor. Soon he was living his dream as the chair of the English and Humanities Department at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, where he fell in love with hiking and white water rafting.
But through life’s twists and turns, he returned to Michigan to help head up the family petroleum business when his father became ill. He has no regrets. And he can still talk for hours about literature.
“Literature creates community,” he said. “I think there is a greater good ... making us understand the importance of empathy ... It opens doors and makes you think about things. We have busy lives and we get wrapped up in this and that, but when you talk about ‘East of Eden,’ and Steinbeck, you are faced with major life decisions about what you value and how you treat people.”
He also loves Shakespeare — has seen “king Lear” many times and can quote passages from “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” by T.S. Elliot: “I grow old ... I grow old ... I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled ...”
“I’ve read this multiple times,” he said. “It’s about growing old and loneliness and he how can’t relate to people. He’s alienated. It’s about his awareness of this.”
In retirement, Van Dellen has returned full speed back into his love for literature. While he and his wife Sue attended a lecture series at the Elliott Museum in Stuart, Florida, he decided to pitch a series topic — literature.
He began his essays and Power Point talks in 2016. They were typically sold out. During COVID, he continued the series through Zoom. He presented 27 talks that, upon Sue’s suggestion, are being converted into a five-volume collection of essays.
Now 80, Van Dellen has his first published book in hand and is ready to promote it to the public.
“Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Message” is his first volume. It focuses on the modern novel, from the Roaring Twenties to the Mythic West. His collection of essays include commentary on Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea;” the life and works of John Steinbeck; the writers of the mythic American West; and the prophetic vision of George Orwell.
