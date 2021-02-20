BOON — For those who live in Northern Michigan and particularly the Cadillac area, this time of year, the hum of snowmobiles is commonplace.
While it usually signifies a fresh blanket of snow is on the ground, to many businesses in the region, that constant hum sounds like money. On Friday, state legislators came to Wexford County to ride the trails as part of the annual Michigan Legislative Snowmobile Ride.
The annual event is sponsored by the Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Association and its goal is to highlight the snowmobile industry for legislators. This includes the role snowmobiling plays in regional tourism, the importance of the trail system and the work that needs to continue.
Nearly 20 state senators and representatives attended the event, including Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton. For both VanderWall and Hoitenga, being able to showcase Wexford County, snowmobiling and winter tourism was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Hoitenga said the event usually is in another area of the state, so it was exciting it returned to Wexford County. She also said due to COVID restrictions the event was a little different than in years past. Regardless, Hoitenga said it was still a way to highlight Northern Michigan and what it offers during the winter.
"It is so different from cities. Up here, our restaurants and gas stations rely on snowmobilers in the winter and the campers and boaters in the summer," she said. "They really need us up here to keep revenues high, especially during this time when they are hurting."
On her way back to the district Thursday night, Hoitenga said she saw many snowmobile trailers heading north. As long as there is snow, those trailers will continue to travel north, but the Legislature needs to focus on completing the new state budget to help get funding out to struggling business owners.
As VanderWall was preparing for the day's ride, he took a look around the cold terrain lit up by the sun and said, "This is heaven right here. Sunshine. 27 degrees. It is better than last week when I was riding and it was 10 (degrees)."
Vanderwall said he and his wife, Diane, logged in more than 200 miles last week and he knows the importance snowmobilers bring to local businesses.
"Due to COVID, it has increased the awareness of what our small businesses mean to the State of Michigan and our local communities," he said. "The average snowmobiler spends $250 a day per person when they ride and that all gets thrown into the local communities."
He said Friday's event allows lawmakers to get out and enjoy the sport regardless if they were new to it or veterans like he is. He also said when people come to Northern Michigan and get into the smaller communities scattered throughout it, they fall in love with them.
"What we have to offer is so much more than concrete, big buildings and sports venues," he said. "It brings attention to what we can do to recreate, stay in shape and enjoy what Michigan has to offer as a four-season state."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.