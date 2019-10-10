LAKE CITY — A Vaping Education Program is scheduled to be held at the Ardis-Missaukee District Library on Monday, Oct. 21, starting at 6 p.m. with Valerie McLeod, a retired Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) and a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist (CTTS).
McLeod, who graduated from Lake City in 1975 as Valerie Gillow, recently retired after serving 39 years in the field of respiratory therapy at McClaren Flint. She founded the Pulmonary Rehabilitation program at McClaren and also served as its director.
In her field of expertise, she has been exposed to the ugly side of vaping and the extensive damage it can cause. McLeod seeks now in retirement to use platforms such as the Oct. 21 library meeting as a means to educate parents, educators, community members and especially young people about the inherent dangers involved with vaping.
“I’m really angered by Big Tobacco,‘ McLeod said in a phone interview this week from her home in Linden where she and husband Alan “Rick‘ McLeod, who is also a local product and a retired police officer, live.
“The JUUL owned by Marlboro is the most common vaping device and it’s so misleading to say this is a safe alternative (to smoking). They say it’s a way to continue to use nicotine in a safer mode but it’s not; it’s a travesty that it is marketed like this to our youth.‘
McLeod believes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to properly examine the impact of vaping, especially on young people, when this product was first introduced to the U.S. market in 2011. It was originally developed in China in 2004, she said. As a consequence, many people are misinformed about the potential hazards of vaping, including addiction.
“These are highly addictive products and the kids are misinformed about the level of nicotine in the e-cigarettes,‘ McLeod said.
“It’s been on the market here since 2011 so researchers don’t even have 10 years of study to determine the effects brought on by the chronic use of vaping. But studies done at the Mayo Clinic have found nearly toxic levels of nicotine in some of these products. The FDA is looking at this right now but they need to do more.‘
McLeod noted that young people are being drawn into experimenting with these products “because everyone else is.‘ What the young people don’t realize is they can easily become addicted to nicotine through vaping. Instead of a safe alternative, vaping creates its own issues of nicotine addiction and lung damage.
McLeod does acknowledge that some people who have been smokers for a long time have benefited from vaping, but only as part of a cessation strategy.
“It does help some people to stop smoking and that’s good, but if you continue to use vaping as an alternative to smoking and don’t stop that’s harmful,‘ she said.
“You can argue that vaping does help some people stop using nicotine completely. But it’s also true that many people resort to vaping and don’t take the next step. They’re continuing to do damage to their lungs and bodies. And some people go to vaping but continue to do both smoking and vaping, which is even worse.‘
McLeod, in her professional life, saw first-hand the ill effects of vaping. And she has statistics to back up her warnings.
“There are over 800 cases of hospitalizations and 12 deaths nationally (linked to vaping),‘ McLeod said.
“The majority of the deaths are related to putting highly-concentrated THC oil in the vaping device in place of e-juice. It’s very dangerous. Aside from the deaths, there are 800 young adults who have been seriously injured as a direct result of vaping. Some of them are on ventilators and some are on life support.‘
McLeod said young people often don’t realize how much damage is being done inside their bodies until it’s too late.
“The lungs are very resilient and can take a tremendous amount of injury; because of that some young people don’t exhibit symptoms until the damage is truly beyond repair,‘ she said.
One source of lung damage is caused by the metals that are emitted through vaping.
“The vaping emits nickel, lead and chromium and you’re inhaling minute amounts of those metals without knowing it,‘ she said.
The metals are very tiny, about the size of the head of a straight pin, she added, but that enables the metals to infiltrate the air sacks that make up the tissue portion of the lung.
“These are things that most people don’t know about vaping and the kids are getting caught up in this,‘ she said.
“If you can vape in school and get away with it, it draws attention to you. There’s a crazy amount of social connections involved in this. But the kids and the parents and the teachers need to know the dangers involved.‘
McLeod said there will be a question-and-answer session after her hour-long presentation at the Lake City library on Oct. 21. It is suggested that those who plan to come contact the library at (231) 839-2166 so Director Laura Marion has an idea of the size of the audience to accommodate.
VAPING EDUCATION PROGRAM
• Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
• Ardis-Missaukee District Library
• Presented by Valerie McLeod, retired Respiratory Therapist
• Question-and-answer session to follow
