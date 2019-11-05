CADILLAC — Nearly two months since it was first put on and then taken off the agenda, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be getting an update regarding a donation to the sheriff’s office.
The donation is not monetary, but rather a vehicle. A Wexford County resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is willing to donate a motor home to be used as a mobile command center.
In September, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the vehicle is a 40-foot long and nearly 13-foot tall 2010 Tiffin Phaeton Motor Coach. Taylor said the sheriff’s office does not currently have something that could function as a mobile command center.
If the commissioners decided to accept the donation, it would only take minor modifications before it was ready, according to Taylor. This would include the installation of an 800 MHz radio, exterior graphics that would identify the vehicle as a command center and other interior modifications.
In correspondence sent to the commissioners in Wednesday’s agenda packet, Taylor said the person donating the motor home would like to take full advantage of any available tax write-offs. The donation, however, is subject to various IRS rules.
These include the vehicle having to be donated to one entity; the ability for the vehicle to be sold after a year has passed; and, if sold, the proceeds would have to be reallocated to the sheriff’s office for other equipment purchases.
Finally, the vehicle also will need two appraisals from two dealers to determine fair market value for the constituent.
In the correspondence, Taylor said the vehicle is reported to be in excellent condition with roughly 37,000 miles. It also is fully equipped, received regular maintenance, was kept in a heated garage and was never involved in a crash. He said any expenses for modifications would be absorbed by the sheriff’s office.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, unresolved budget appeals from department heads are scheduled to be discussed. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said at this time there is nothing scheduled, but the placement of the item on the agenda follows the budget schedule established by the board.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.