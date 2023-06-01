Vehicle fire at Cadillac gas station a scary situation, ends up being minor

CADILLAC — While a possibly dangerous situation Tuesday evening ended up being a minor one when a fire started near a gas pump, things could have gotten more serious quickly.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said the fire department was dispatched around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a pick-up truck that had crashed into a gas pump at Shell gas station located at 409 S. Mitchell St.
Ottjepka said the crash occurred when the brakes on a Ford F-250, driven by a 38-year-old Luther man, went out south of the gas station on Mitchell Street. The Luther man turned into the gas station and took out one of the station’s fuel pumps. That’s when a fire in the engine compartment of the truck started, according to Ottjepka.
Ottjepka said the employees at the gas station utilized the automatic shut-off on all the pumps at the station and were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. When fire crews arrived on the scene, Ottjepka said the fire was mostly out.
“I’m sure it was a concern until the shut-off was activated. As long as no flame goes back in the piping, no fuel is pumped up from the (underground) tank,” Ottjepka said of the situation.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, but the station remained closed on Wednesday. Ottjepka also said the driver of the pick-up truck was issued a citation for equipment violations. As of Wednesday, he said there wasn’t an estimate of damages at the station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.