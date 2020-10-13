Vehicle of Saginaw man missing since Sept. found in Wexford County near body

CADILLAC — The vehicle belonging to an 88-year-old Saginaw man who has been missing since mid-September was discovered in Wexford County, near a body that has not yet been identified.
The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post confirmed on Oct. 10 that the vehicle belonging to Karl Marker has been located in Slagle Township just south of the village of Harrietta on a two-track roadway disabled in mud.
An area resident contacted local authorities to report the vehicle as abandoned. Upon further investigation, a body was found within close proximity to the vehicle.
The identification of the body is pending a review of dental records by the medical examiner's office. The investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
Although police have not yet made a positive identification of the body, a social media page managed by Marker's family called "10 for Karl Marker" posted this statement on Sunday: "It is with a heavy heart that we want to share Karl has been found today. It is not the outcome we were hoping for, but the closure we desperately needed."
Marker, who has dementia, was last seen around 8 a.m. Sept. 17 heading to Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw.
