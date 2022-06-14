Vehicle pursuit in Lake County ends with driver, pet alligator in custody

BALDWIN — Deputies in Lake County recently got a bit more than they bargained for following a pursuit near Baldwin.
According to a Lake County press release, on Saturday at approximately 11 p.m., a deputy was patrolling U.S. 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle fled after a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle led deputies, and Michigan DNR law enforcement, on a brief pursuit that ended with the vehicle being stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway near Forman Road in Webber Township.
The driver, a 40-year-old male from Oak Park, was taken into custody and is now facing several charges. The driver also had several warrants from another jurisdiction.
According to the press release, the passenger — an alligator named “Karen” — attempted to flee the scene, “but was taken into custody after a short scuffle.”
“Karen is not facing any charges at this time,” the press release states. “We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle.”
