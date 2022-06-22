Vehicle roll over at corner of Mitchell, Boon

Michigan State Police and the Haring Township Fire Department halt traffic on Boon Road due to a vehicle rollover at the corner of Mitchell Street and Boon Road late Tuesday afternoon.

 Riley Connell | Cadillac News

