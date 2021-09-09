CADILLAC — One person was injured Thursday in a crash involving a truck and a Cadillac Area Public Schools bus.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department, at about 7:50 a.m. officers from the Cadillac Police Department along with the Cadillac Fire Department and an ambulance from MMR responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a CAPS school bus.
The accident occurred at the corner of Leeson Avenue and West Division Street. The school bus was traveling eastbound on West Division. The pickup was traveling north on Leeson and did not stop for the stop sign. The pickup struck the bus on the passenger’s side.
There was one student on the bus and neither the student nor the bus driver was injured. The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old man from Reed City, was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by MMR with possible minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for the accident.
