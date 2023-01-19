Vendor enrollment opens for new Cadillac Farmers Market season

CADILLAC — Though farmers market season is still half a year away, interested vendors can get an early start in securing their spot now.
Whether you’re a local farmer, artisan or baker, Cadillac Farmers Market Master Mary Galvanek has a spot for you in the market pavilion. With the capacity to host around 60 total vendors, Galvanek has yet to max out the market space, but she said she wants to get as close to full as she can this year.
“As long as you make or grow the things that you are wanting to sell, then we know that we will be able to find a space for you at our market,” she said. “Whether that is a weekly space or by a drop-in schedule.”
Many of Galvanek’s longtime vendors will be returning to sell their goods from June to October, but she’s expecting quite a few new vendors as well, including those who specialize in cheese, kettle corn and lemonade.
In years past, Chico’s Taco House and Cornerstone Coffee have made weekly appearances at the market, and they’ll both be coming back this summer, in addition to several other visiting food trucks from around the state.
Children’s day is also making a reappearance for the 2023 market season. Galvanek took children’s day for a test run last year and said it was very well received. The program will run on one Friday market per month, and will be sponsored by either Galvanek’s own farm, or a local organization that would like to bring a kids activity.
Galvanek said children’s day is designed to bring more family fun to the market, but it’s also an opportunity for vendors who offer services rather than goods to engage with the community.
Aside from being able to sell their foods and wares directly to the public, Galvanek said the market can also be valuable to vendors from a marketing standpoint. The Cadillac Farmers Market utilizes several social media platforms that can help to advertise its vendor’s businesses, while drawing more customers to the market space.
The market’s follower base has continued to grow, Galvanek said, and in recent years, they’ve been able to help vendors connect with buyers on the off season as well.
“There were dozens of times over the winter that I connected customers to my vendors, just because they were looking for Christmas gifts and different things,” she said. “So our marketing is something that helps you grow your business 365.”
This year, Galvanek is aiming to better advertise the market’s acceptance of EBT/SNAP benefits. She said fresh food is something that everyone deserves access to, regardless of socioeconomic status, and those with food benefits can get their produce, meats and treats at the market.
Vendors interested in enrolling for the 2023 Cadillac Farmers Market season can reach out by email at cadillacmarketmaster@gmail.com.
