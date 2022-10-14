LAKE CITY — Two candidates are vying for one two-year term on the Lake City School Board. Incumbent Dana Venhuizen will face challenger Maria Grgurich for the seat.
The Missaukee Sentinel asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
The following are their responses:
Dana Venhuizen declined to participate in the questionnaire.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My Name is Maria Grgurich I am an Indigenous wife, mother of 5, we have 17 grandchildren.
Why are you running for a position on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education?
I am running, because future generations matter to me, these children should go to school basics. Government is pushing new books that are based on theories and feelings and not on truth. Children should know real History about the Country they live in and how it was formed. We have to take a stand for what we know is morally right.
Why should voters choose you to be on the board of education?
They should vote for me because I will uphold their constitutional rights and be a voice to protect them from government oppression.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Lake City Area Schools now and in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I believe gender identity is one of the biggest issues kids are facing, and at birth the doctor already told them what gender they are, that is who God created them to be, and that students shouldn’t be confused or mentally confused.
What do you view as budget priorities for Lake City Area Schools, and why?
I have been to some of the school budget meetings, and being debt free would be awesome. We will tackle that when I get voted in.
Who do you believe should be involved in deciding the curriculum?
Parents should choose the curriculum. Not one person should be in fear of COVID or any other virus.
If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I believe children need to know mask don’t work, and President Biden already said, COVID pandemic was over.
What can the school district do to ensure the health and safety of students?
Schools should never push any shots, boosters on our students. Its their body and their choice and not encouraged by schools.
What can the school district do to help students affected by COVID-19, both in learning and mental health?
I believe there are programs that will help with mental issues, but working together as a community with students to help them overcome depression etc.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No felonies.
