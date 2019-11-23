Venison donation group hopes to expand

CADILLAC — A group that organizes venison donations to food banks is looking to expand in Northern Michigan.
Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has been around for nearly 30 years and facilitates hundreds of thousands of meals from hunters and farmers who harvest deer through crop-damage permits.
But the program has little participation in this part of Northern Michigan.
In, part, that’s because there are some regulations in play that mean it’s a little more complex than a hunter simply shooting a buck, slicing off a few steaks and driving it over the local food pantry.
“We’re restricted to using processors that are only inspected and certified by the USDA, or the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,‘ said Dean Hall, executive director of Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. “So we don’t have a whole lot of processors available in a lot of counties. We’re constantly trying to recruit.‘
Two meat processors the Cadillac News reached by phone Friday said they’d never been contacted; Bob Ebels said the processing arm of Ebels General Store does its venison donations through the Salvation Army.
Getting state permission to process venison for distribution instead of private consumption also requires meat processors to jump through additional hoops.
Sportsmen Against Hunger coordinates with hunters, farmers, and deer processors to get venison burger into food pantries; they also help food pantry customers figure out what to do with the meat. Pasta with meat sauce is a popular option.
After harvesting a deer, hunters or farmers can drop off the deer at the processor, who will process and donate all of the meat (which they turn into venison burger) at no cost to the hunter.
“We reimburse the processors for the work they do and then the ground venison goes directly to state-recognized food banks, pantries and shelters,‘ Hall said.
Hunters who want to keep some of their meat and donate only a portion of their kill will have to pay for the processing.
“These donations of meat and money are some of the many ways Michigan sportsmen and sportswomen make a positive impact on the quality of life in our state,‘ said Matt Pedigo, chair of the Michigan Wildlife Council, in a news release about the program. The Wildlife Council educates the public about the importance of wildlife management and the role hunting and fishing play in that work.
There’s a long tradition of hunters donating game, according to Hall.
“They’ve always supplied those that were in need, either in their small communities or in their religious (communities),‘ Hall said.
In addition to deer donations, Sportsmen Against Hunger will also take cash, of course; this year outdoorsmen are projected to donate more than 58,000 pounds of venison and $100,000 to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger, according to a news release.
That’s 6,000 pounds more than last year and enough meat for 232,000 meals.
“Last year we brought in over 52,000 pounds of venison that was distributed to feed the hungry in Michigan’s communities and we’ve already surpassed that,‘ Hall said.
And the season’s not over.
Hunters who want to donate their deer should contact processors participating in Sportsmen Against Hunger’s program (https://www.sportsmenagainsthunger.org/processor-list-information) and tell them they want to donate their deer. In the Cadillac area, the closest processor participating in the program appears to be The Buck Stop in Grawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.