BOON — For more than a decade, Bill Denike has been crafting items that are given to families grieving the loss of a loved one.
These items are made from oak, cherry, ash, walnut, cedar, maple or hickory woods. The items Denike has been crafting for military families since 2010 are flag boxes. They are used to display burial flags that are given to the families of deceased veterans who served honorably.
The boxes and the flags they encase are used to honor the memory of a veteran’s military service but also as a keepsake for the families mourning their loss. Denike has made these boxes for distinguished veterans such as Duane E. Dewey, who was a Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient, and for family members such as his father-in-law, uncles, his aunt, cousins, his brother and friends.
As a retired tool and die maker from Kysor of Cadillac, Bill said woodworking has always been a hobby of his. He used to sell his work in the form of birdhouses and bird feeders at craft shows. It wasn’t until his aunt died, however, that he thought about making flag boxes.
“I had an aunt who was in the service and she was gone. We had a flag from her funeral laying around and I wanted to make a case for it,” he said.
“My wife had an uncle with a flag and we wanted to display it. It kind of progressed from there.”
Besides honoring his family and friends, the boxes hold another special meaning for Denike because he is a veteran. He served in the Michigan Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was activated in 1967 during the Detroit riots. He also is a current member of the AmVets Post No. 120 and a past post commander.
He also has been on the Cadillac Area Honor Guard since 2011. It was the honor guard that got him more involved with making the flag boxes for other veterans and their families.
“They give a flag box at every funeral. At first, it was someone else who did it but they decided they didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said. “That’s when I took over.”
For Denike, it is an honor to have the ability to do this and be involved the way he is. It is like he is still serving. As for the 500th flag box, Denike said it was made from hickory with walnut trim. It is a one-of-a-kind piece and is already spoken for. The hope is that it won’t be filled for many years.
This box has been reserved for the future flag given to the family of his son Andrew, who is retired from the Air Force. Andrew served from 1997 to 2021 in Cheyanne, Wyoming, and retired as a Tech Sergeant.
While he will be 79 in January, Bill said he believes he will be able to continue making the flag boxes for at least a few more years.
If a person is interested in seeing his handy work, several flag boxes are part of the Wexford County Veterans’ Wall in the county courthouse. They also are available for purchase through Cadillac area funeral homes, at the AmVets Post No. 120 in Mesick or through Brinks Art and Frame in Cadillac.
“Every veteran deserves it. Some gave their all and this is just one way we can honor their service,” Bill said “It is my hope the flag box helps loved ones remember and honor those who have passed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.