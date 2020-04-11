Vet reccomends taking precautions but not to worry amid COVID-19 pandemic

CADILLAC — A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has been diagnosed with COVID-19, making it the first animal in the United States to test positive for the virus.
But does that mean owners should be worried about passing the virus to their pets?
Though the tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus and six other large cats exhibited signs of respiratory illness, Dr. Sarah Nelson of Meyer Veterinarian Clinic in Cadillac said this does not add to any concern regarding household pets like cats and dogs.
"There is still a lot we do not know about the virus but there have been no cases of any domestic animals getting the virus in the United States," she said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, at this time, there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 to people and that the virus spreads mostly from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking. The CDC reported that public health officials believe the large cats at the Bronx Zoo became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was shedding the virus. This investigation, as of Wednesday, April 8, is ongoing.
While Dr. Nelson said there have been no cases in the United States of pets getting COVID-19, she said there have been cases outside of the United States of animals testing positive.
"There have definitely been cases of animals contracting the virus outside of the United States prior to the tiger case," she said. "There have been dogs in China that have been reported as testing positive early on in the pandemic."
The CDC is aware of a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, outside the United States reported being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19, as is suspected with the large cats at the Bronx Zoo.
"A pet is most likely to get the virus if the owner has it," Dr. Nelson said. "But if the proper precautions are taken, just like with a person-to-person case, there shouldn't be any worry about an animal catching it."
If someone is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, they should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.
"The guidelines we are offering are those that the CDC and the (Michigan Veterinary Medical Association) are recommending," Dr. Nelson said. "Again, it is important to take precautions if you are suspected or diagnosed."
Although there have been no reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, it is still recommended that people who are sick with or are suspected to have COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.
The CDC, when possible, recommends for those with COVID-19 have another member of the household care for animals while a person is sick and avoid contact with pets including, petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked and sharing food.
If one must care for their pet or be around animals while sick, the CDC recommends washing one's hands before and after interacting with them.
As of writing this article on April 8, Dr. Nelson said there has been no uptick in animals coming in for respiratory issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.