Veteran and County Animal Control are reaching out to public to find a temporary foster for dog

REED CITY — After finding out they needed to relocate, an Osceola County family is hoping to eventually be able to reunite with their beloved companion since surrendering her to the Osceola County Animal Control.
CJ, a 3-year-old lab, dalmatian, pit mix was surrendered to the Osceola County Animal Control on Thursday, Oct. 17 with a tearful goodbye when her family got word they needed to relocate out of state due to a job opportunity. Animal control is now asking the public to help find a foster home so their family and CJ can reunite once the family obtains housing.
"We are respectfully requesting your assistance in helping his beloved furry friend and her family," animal control wrote in a Facebook post.
According to animal control, CJ has been a loyal friend to her veteran dad, who suffers from PTSD after serving in the Army 82nd Division Airborne, and is a very important part of his life.
"CJ misses her family so much already and doesn't understand why she's here," animal control wrote.
Currently, CJ's family does not have the resources to pay for boarding and are asking for a temporary foster home to be found, preferably with a reputable organization, that can give her a place to stay for a few months, according to the Facebook post.
The family has been told and understands that the Osceola Animal Control cannot hold CJ for the months that are being asked and, because of that, CJ may have to be placed up for adoption if a temporary situation cannot be arranged.
"It's simply not fair to CJ to remain in a kennel for an extended period of time and boarding is not something we can offer. This is a fantastic opportunity to Give back to a Veteran who dedicated his life to the service of our Country!" animal control wrote.
Any reputable resources will be provided the veteran's number so he can make the best decision for CJ. Any possible options are asked to call the Osceola Animal Control at 231-832-5790 which is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
