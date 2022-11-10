MANTON — Robert Hoover doesn't say much anymore. At 96, Hoover's wife said his hearing has become poor, and he's become less verbal over the last few years.
His dementia has blurred many memories of his time in the U.S. Navy, but he did his best to capture them in a personal memoir when he was about 90 years old.
From his memoir, Hoover first shipped off on the then-newly built U.S.S. Chicago at Boston Harbor. The year was 1943, two years before the end of WWII. From there, the ship made a brief stop in Venezuela, before traveling through the Panama Canal on its way to Pearl Harbor.
After staying there for a few days, the ship settled near Okinawa, where Hoover and others kept watch for Japanese ships. But the only ship they spotted was one sent out by the Red Cross.
"We forced it to stop and then boarded it," Hoover writes. "It had no wounded men. It was completely loaded down with rifles, ammunition and other war supplies."
The men abandoned the ship and left it for the destroyers to take care of, and Hoover said they did shortly after. They also spotted several mines, and Hoover writes that they only put small smoke bombs beside them and let the destroyers take care of those, too.
Hoover's next destination was northern Honshu, Japan, where he said they "bombarded the mainland on three different occasions." A bridge and factory were also blown up during this time.
Weighing about 116 pounds, Hoover struggled to complete his assigned task of taking five-inch shells off an elevator and handing them to the gunman's mate. He noted that the shells weighed 55 pounds each, and eventually, he injured himself.
"I don't know if I slipped on my own sweat, or if I passed out, but I ended up on the steel deck," Hoover writes. "The 55-pound shell had landed on my left arm."
With his arm out of commission, Hoover was sent to the superstructure with a pair of field glasses. His new job was to look for Japanese aircraft, ships and submarines.
It's difficult to detect in the brief sentences that Hoover writes about his experience at war, his story spans across the two remaining years of the war. He then describes what he witnessed during the bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.
When the Japanese surrendered, Hoover said the U.S.S. Missouri was used as the site of the surrender, because Missouri was the home state of President Truman. Hoover watched as Japanese officers signed the documents in front of General Douglas MacArthur.
Once he was on shore leave, Hoover and his shipmates were each given a Japanese rifle by their captain, but he handed his off to someone else.
"They were ordered to put white flags beside every coastal gun," he said. "The next morning there was a line of white flags all along the coast."
In the days following the bombing, Hoover said other ships and submarines came in to shore to surrender.
Neither Hoover nor his wife can remember when he left the service, but when his time was through, they handed him a high school diploma before sending him off to sign up to attend college.
Hoover chose to study Spanish, because it had the shortest enrollment line. He then went on to become a Spanish teacher and retired as the principal of Manton High School.
As a young man, Hoover liked to fish on the Muskegon River, which wasn't too far from his parent's home in Moddersville. He also enjoyed reading, which he still does often.
When he wasn't teaching, Hoover was helping his father on their family farm until marrying and moving out of the area.
Despite the action Hoover saw during his time in the Navy, he said the world is so different today, because there's so much more going on. Luckily, he has plenty of Western films and novels to keep his mind occupied.
