CADILLAC — Veterans Day celebrates the living men and women who served our country.
It doesn't matter the branch. It doesn't matter if you served in peace or wartime. If a person served their country in the military, Veterans Day is for them. While the focus is rightfully on those men and women, their families should also take a bow.
While they may not be serving, they are tied directly to these men and women and the jobs they do. They are the ones who travel the country with them when assignments change, but they also are left at home when they are deployed.
To say being the family of a military man or woman can be a rollercoaster of emotions is an understatement.
It is with that premise in mind the Cadillac News, with the help of the Wexford County Veterans Service Office, wanted to talk to the spouses of veterans. In particular, spouses who now are serving as caregivers to their husbands.
One such person is MaryJo Stratman.
The Cadillac resident is married to veteran retiree Gary Stratman who served in the Air Force for 21 years. The couple has been married for almost 28 years, tying the knot in 1993. Although MaryJo didn't share the portion of his life where Gary was in the military, she is very proud of his service.
The Wisconsin native spent his final five years in the Air Force as a recruiter in the Cadillac area.
"He retired in March 1991 but had retainability through Desert Storm. He was in the medical field, and the opportunity for the need for him to serve was great, but he didn't get called back."
The two met while working within the surgery department at the then Mercy Hospital Cadillac. Besides working together, the two also volunteered with the North American Snow Fest, and sparks flew, according to MaryJo. She was born and raised in southern Michigan and moved to the Cadillac area for her job.
The love of the outdoors was something the two shared, and it was a big part of what they did. Biking, camping, kayaking, golfing, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing all took up a lot of the time they shared. Gary also was an avid hunter and angler.
It was through their relationship that MaryJo said Gary taught her a great appreciation for the outdoors.
Roughly 12 years after they were married, Gary was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease in May 2005. While the diagnosis was made in 2005, MaryJo said Gary likely had Parkinson's a few years before that.
"Probably the last nine years is when I started managing his meds. We always went to the doctor's appointments together and physical therapy so I managed making the appointments," she said. "He needed a little help."
Up until recently, MaryJo said Gary was able to live a functional life. He was able to work as an orthopedic assistant in a Cadillac office. Even though he had Parkinson's, MaryJo said it didn't affect them too much.
When something would come up they would work through it. They figured out ways to make life easier. MaryJo said it was like they had a bag of trick, and they just had to figure out how to fix whatever the new problem was.
In September 2019, Gary had a big back reconstruction, and that led to some rehab at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids. The stress the surgery put on the 69-year-old's body put him into the next phase of Parkinson's. It was not safe for him to come home, and for that reason, he was moved to Samaritas Senior Living of Cadillac. He hasn't been home since Sept. 24, 2019.
MaryJo said Parkinson's affects every aspect of the body including cognition, penmanship, vision. At times, she said he can have very lucid conversations, but other times he has hallucinations and is very confused.
"The last year has been really hard. I lost him in so many ways, but he is still here. We don't get to hug, hold hands, or have coffee in the morning," she said. "Due to COVID-19, I can only see him through the window. We Facetime. We are just trying to make life easier for him. He deserves it," she said.
Although the man she married, the golfer, outdoorsman, and the guy with the wonderful story/joke telling personality, has changed due to the disease, the 60-year-old woman still believes he is a remarkable partner.
When he was diagnosed in May 2005, MaryJo said she remembers a conversation they had as they were leaving the doctor's appointment. She said one of the first things he said was, "we need to show our kids how to do this.‘ It was just one of many examples of his love for his kids but also a way to show that marriage isn't always easy, but love never fails.
"If anything it is just an honor. He is such a great man. This is a horrible disease, and thank God we have the VA," she said. "The VA takes good care of vets from our experience. At the local level, we have (Wexford County Veterans Services Director) Kent (Myers) in our corner. We have good people in the area."
