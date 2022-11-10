BOON — Tucked down a stretch of 25 Road near Boon, Bill Denike has a wood shop where he works on many projects.
There are birdhouses, bird feeders and other projects of that nature. His woodshop would be the envy of many who like to fiddle with making such items as a hobby or professionally. It took him years to amass these various tools of the trade, but they are well cared for and used.
Then there are the different boards and wood he has stacked in his shop. Some require some attention, while others are ready to be crafted into something.
Denike also has been busy the past decade working on something a little more personal.
For more than a decade, Denike has been crafting flag boxes given to families grieving the loss of a loved one. These flag boxes are made from oak, cherry, ash, walnut, cedar, maple or hickory woods. They are used to display burial flags that are given to the families of deceased veterans who served honorably. He has been performing this duty since 2010.
The boxes and the flags they encase are used to honor the memory of a veteran’s military service but also as a keepsake for the families mourning their loss. Denike has made these boxes for distinguished veterans such as Duane E. Dewey, who was a Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient, and for family members such as his father-in-law, uncles, his aunt, cousins, his brother and friends.
As a retired tool and die maker from Kysor of Cadillac, it wasn’t until his aunt died that he thought about making flag boxes. Denike said they had the flag from his aunt’s funeral and he decided he wanted to make a case for it.
“I first started doing it for my aunt. We had a flag and we were overseeing her funeral. Didn’t want it just laying around so I wanted to display it,” he said. “Then we had my wife’s uncle’s flag too. That was World War I and it was a smaller one.
Besides honoring his family and friends, the boxes hold another special meaning for Denike because he is a veteran. He served in the Michigan Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was activated in 1967 during the Detroit riots. He also is a current member of the AmVets Post No. 120 and a past post commander.
He also has been on the Cadillac Area Honor Guard since 2011. It was the honor guard that got him more involved with making the flag boxes for other veterans and their families.
He said the honor guard does about 60 to 70 funerals a year and he makes a flag box for each one of those. He also said funeral homes buy them from him and he also sells them directly to families. He also has donated several to the Wexford County Honor Wall house inside the Wexford County Courthouse.
He also said he will donate them to people who may need a little help.
“I’ll donate them to friends and family but I also tell the funeral home if someone that doesn’t have the honor guard for their funeral and they are not in shape to buy one to let me know,” he said. “We’ll fix them up.”
For Denike, it is an honor to have the ability to do this and be involved the way he is. It is like he is still serving. Recently, Denike hit a milestone. He created his 500th flag box. While every flag box he makes holds a special meaning for the family who receives it, the 500th flag box holds a special meaning for his family.
Denike said it was made from hickory with walnut trim. It is a one-of-a-kind piece and is already spoken for. The hope is that it won’t be filled for many years because he made it for his son, Andrew, who is retired from the Air Force. Andrew served from 1997 to 2021 in Cheyanne, Wyoming, and retired as a Tech Sergeant.
Denike said Andrew didn’t give a special request for the kind of box he wanted, but instead, he looked around at what he had in his wood shop and what he hadn’t used before. That is why he chose to use the hickory
While he will be 79 in January, Denike said he believes he will be able to continue making the flag boxes for at least a few more years and maybe longer. But he said with a wry smile that you never know how long you have.
“I’m hoping I got a few more years,” he said with a laugh.
As for what Veterans Day means to him, Denike paused before he answered. He said there are a lot of veterans out there that made the United States what it is today. He said people need to remember as a country we have what we have because of the service and sacrifice they gave. Not only the ones who gave all but those who also returned after their service was complete.
“Memorial Day is for the ones who are gone and Veterans Day is for the living veterans,” he said.
If a person is interested in seeing his handy work, several flag boxes are part of the Wexford County Veterans’ Wall in the county courthouse. They also are available for purchase through Cadillac area funeral homes, at the AmVets Post No. 120 in Mesick or through Brinks Art and Frame in Cadillac.
