CADILLAC — Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to converge on Cadillac from around the region to attend an event looking to connect them with services.
Wexford County Veterans Services Director Kathy Cline said the Northwest Michigan Veterans/Military Expo is returning on Aug. 5. The event, which is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wexford County Civic Arena, will have roughly 70 exhibitors attending with all of them focused on the needs of veterans and their families.
While the event previously had recruiters from each branch of the Armed Services there for any individuals who might be interested in joining the military, Cline said they will not be there this year. Cline said the event is again designed to be like a one-stop-shop for all things veterans and those who require help will find the event beneficial.
“We will have a few different booths than last year. A Parkinson’s support group, Neurolumen and electro care that the VA is starting to prescribe, the Fisher House, Veterans in Crisis and Blue Star Service Dogs will be there,” she said. “The Salvation Army will be there and they haven’t been there before and there also will be people there who are experts in getting veterans home loans.”
She said the expo helps to connect veterans with the benefits they are entitled to or might qualify for but it also is a way to help connect with recreational things, too. Cline said like everyone else, veterans like to have fun.
One other agency that the expo will host is the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, which is a state government agency and part of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Cline said the MVAA will be there to help veterans get their DD Form 214, which is a document of the United States Department of Defense issued upon a military service member’s retirement, separation or discharge from active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States.
“Any veteran can utilize this. Sometimes they (MVAA) may not have them but most times they do,” she said. “If they want to start a claim, they need the DD 214 to start anything.”
The event is funded by a grant from Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. In addition to the exhibitors, Cline said the Patriot Choir will perform, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” There also will be lunch available.
At the inaugural 2019 event, exhibitors included booths for health care, Veterans Affairs, education and employment. Veteran service officers from Clare, Manistee, Mecosta and Osceola counties attended the event to help those from those areas connect with services.
“It is a good event for the veterans to connect and talk to each other,” she said.
For more information, contact the Wexford County Veterans Services Office at (231) 775-6654 or email kcline@wexfordcounty.org.
