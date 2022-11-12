MARION — Fourth and fifth graders at Marion Elementary School got to meet, greet and talk with several veterans Friday.
For the students and the five veterans from the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015, it won’t be something either will forget. After the students got seated in front of the veterans, they had several of their questions read to them.
The Q and A coincided with Veterans Day.
The questions ranged from asking the veterans what they did while in service to where they traveled. They also asked what the food was like in the military as well as why they decided to join.
Marion fifth grader Conner McCrimmon said he asked if the veterans worked 24/7 because he might want to join the military when he grows up. He said it is important for students to learn from the example the veterans have set so they can help other people when they need it.
“My favorite part was when they introduced themselves because I got to learn more about them,” he said.
Fellow fifth-grader Brenden Miller said he asked how many hours of sleep the veterans got when they were serving. Like Conner, Brenden said he wanted to know that in case he decided he wanted to join the military. He also said having the chance to talk with the veterans is a good way to learn history.
“You never know, there might be other kids who might want to grow up and be a veteran,” he said.
