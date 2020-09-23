Veterans honored with side by side burial ceremony

Three men, from the same family, and all who served in different wars, have been buried side by side at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Veterans Peter, Earl and Robert Armstead were honored late last month during a private burial ceremony.
Peter Armstead fought for the Union during the Civil War. Originally from England, he was captured and held prisoner at a confederate prisoner of war camp in Mississippi where he is said to have survived on tobacco and water.
After passing away from cancer, he was buried 145 years ago at a cemetery in Huron County. Following his disinterment, he’s believed to be the first Civil War veteran to be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Earl Armstead, Peter’s grandson, lived in the Lake City area for a time and served on the battlefront during World War I in France. He was responsible for building the stone building on the corner of M-66 and Jennings that was formerly a gas station.
Earl’s nephew, Robert Armstead, fought in World War II in Europe. Robert, a Missaukee County native, served with the 6th Army in Europe during World War II. His service in the Tank Destroyer Battalion earned him the rank of sergeant as well as numerous medals. His unit was stationed on Benito Mussolini’s farm in Naples and took part in the Po Valley campaign. In August 1945, his unit was recalled to the U.S. to prepare for the Pacific Campaign, but the war ended before they were redeployed.
Robert Armstead’s son is a doctor with the same name.
“I wanted to have all three men buried together in a place where their gravesites and headstones would be properly taken care of and where they would receive special recognition as veterans,‘ he said.
Robert Armstead Sr. was born April 2, 1926, on a farm near the intersection of VanderMuelen and Kelly roads. He nearly died at birth. He was born during a terrible snowstorm and the doctor who delivered him at the farmhouse broke down in his homemade snowmobile on the way there and had to borrow a horse and wagon from a neighboring farmer to make it the rest of the way. Robert was a “blue baby‘ when he came out of the womb but survived by the grace of God.
After graduating from Lake City, Robert was drafted into the Army in 1944 and served for 22 months. He was officially inducted on Sept. 1 of that year at Fort Sheridan and was sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky for 17 weeks of basic training. Live fire was used during the training. Robert had been assigned to the armored division and was trained in all aspects of the operation of the M-4 Sherman Tank.
When Robert arrived in Italy he was assigned to Company B of the 804th Tank Destroy Battalion, whose motto was to “Search, Strike and Destroy,‘ and took part in the Po Valley Offensive in that country. He spent his 19th birthday, on April 2, 1945, preparing to engage in combat. Operation Grapeshot, as it was known, was the final Allied attack during the Italian campaign and it proved to be highly successful as the 270,000 Allied forces ended up capturing more than 100,000 Axis soldiers. Robert’s armored division linked up with the U.S. 10th Mountain Division on April 26 and they were part of the liberation of the city of Verona that took place on April 28. Robert remained with the armored division until the war ended in Europe on June 6, 1945.
After setting about raising money to help pay for the cost of the three veterans’ reburial, Dr. Armstead received help from the Michigan State Police to organize the ceremony. A planned procession was not possible due to COVID restrictions. The Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, also stepped in to help with the burial.
Dr. Armstead hopes to hold a public ceremony for the three veterans in 2021.
