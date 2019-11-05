CADILLAC — If you're a veteran, a complimentary meal is waiting for you this Saturday at the Cadillac American Legion post.
Event organizer Ritchie Harris said they've been hosting the Veterans Day meal at the legion for a number of decades.
"It's a way for us to say thanks and show appreciation for our veterans," Harris said. "It's always a fun night."
Harris said a veteran, along with one guest of their choice, will be entitled to a free meal on Saturday; cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
Dinner will be pot roast or ham, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, a roll and cake for dessert.
To take advantage of the free meal opportunity, Harris said veterans have to obtain a ticket at the Legion prior to Saturday.
With the event typically bringing in around 130 attendees, Harris expects another big night on Saturday.
"Anyone who wants to join us for fellowship should come on out," Harris said.
Anyone with questions should call the Cadillac American Legion post at (231) 775-6500.
