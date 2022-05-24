CADILLAC — Classrooms and school buildings aren’t the only things getting renovated within Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Beginning in October, renovations will begin at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which will include rebuilding the track and upgrading the football field. Other upgrades will include lighting, utilities, a new entrance, fencing and a new bathroom facility.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said while some of the upgrades — the new bathroom, fencing and new LED lighting — will be utilizing some of the district’s 2018 bond, the rebuilding of the track from the subsurface and upgrades to the field are not.
As for the start of the construction, Brown said nothing will start during the summer. Instead, the demolition of the track will begin this fall in October.
“They will totally tear it up, the fencing, the entrance and the track surface itself,” she said. “Depending on the weather, we could start installing the new subsurface and drainage, including new drainage tile.”
Brown said currently the track at the stadium drains to the outside and it should drain to the inside. The project will rework the track so it drains properly as a proper track. Once the demolition happens and they get as far as the weather will allow for installing utilities such as plumbing and electricity, Brown said they restart work in the spring.
Once the weather breaks, Brown said the reconstruction of the track will begin and the construction of the new bathroom, entrance, fencing and lighting. She also said a new veterans memorial wall will be constructed and currently, there is a campaign where people can purchase a brick. Information about the brick campaign be found here.
“This is Veterans Memorial Stadium and we want to continue the tradition of honoring our veterans, servicemen and servicewomen,” Brown said. “The monument is staying on the Linden Street side of the stadium and this will be a brick wall/bench located by the school and the north endzone.”
Although there are tons of renovations occurring at the stadium, Brown said the bleachers will not be part of the projects as they were recently restored in 2021. When it comes to the field, Brown said the district is looking at options.
Brown said with the track being reconstructed, there will need to be some repairs and maintenance done, which will include upgrades to drainage. It also will entail the district evaluating its options for revamping the turf.
“We are considering field options now due to excavation already occurring at the stadium. The options include restoration of the current natural grass on the field as well as the potential for installing field turf,” she said. “The goal is to know which direction the district is going to take later this summer.”
Once the projects at the stadium are complete, which should be by fall 2023, Brown said the track should last between 25 to 30 with proper maintenance. The district has done a patch job and resurfaced the track a few times, but it has been at least 25 years since more extensive work has been done, according to Brown.
“I’m looking forward to Veterans Memorial Stadium serving as a premier outdoor venue in our area,” she said.
