CADILLAC — The new-look Veterans Memorial Stadium had its opening night Tuesday, and Thursday another first will happen.
Thursday is when the varsity football team hosts Midland to kick off the 2023 season and it likely also will be when fans flood the new stadium for their first chance to check out Cadillac’s new digs.
Last October, renovations began at Veterans Memorial Stadium and final projects have been completed throughout the spring and summer culminating with this week’s soft opening for Tuesday’s soccer game and Thursday’s football game.
When it comes to the new features of the stadium, there are many. Some are noticeable, while others might not be as much. If you are planning on attending Thursday’s game, here is what you need to know.
The first thing you will notice is the new main entrance at the northwest end of the stadium with new ticket booths and sign that welcome spectators to Veterans Memorial Stadium, according to Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. The visitor’s entrance will remain at the same location but Brown said it now has a paved walkway.
She also said spectators will be able to exit in three locations — the main entrance, the visitors’ entrance and the exit under the grandstands.
The ticket booth will offer a cash-only line and a cash and credit card line, and Brown said all tickets can be pre-purchased using a QR code or online. The cost for the game is $6 for adults and $5 for students. Brown said CAPS families also may be interested in purchasing family passes for the 2023-24 school year at the high school athletic office. The cost of the family pass is $200.
Brown also said presale tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co by searching for Cadillac High School.
Spectators coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium will see the new brick pavers, pillars and wall that will be full of the names of donors who paid to help support the upgrades at the stadium. Brown said installation may be delayed due to weather but the hope is to have it completed by Thursday. She also said people will be able to purchase bricks through the fall.
The main entrance also has a plaza and Brown said it can host up to four food trucks. At Thursday’s game, CAPS will host a food truck that will serve food for students only. This CAPS food truck will provide concessions at various sporting events throughout the year. She also said visiting food trucks may be utilized for special events, but there is nothing scheduled at this time.
The Kiwanis Club has traditionally provided concessions at home high school football games and track meets and will continue to do so, according to Brown.
When it comes to the new bathroom building, Brown said it provides six stalls for women and six stalls for men. There also is a new roof and siding for the press boxes and new stadium lighting and sound system. Brown also said a new security system was installed to monitor the facility and protect the community investment.
A new video board for the stadium was donated by Cadillac Casting, Inc. and Mercantile Bank and Brown said it is anticipated installation of that new video board will be at the beginning of September.
Other amenities include a new sidewalk providing Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility around the entire facility, a new track, new play clocks and a new field.
Artificial surfaces have come a long way since the original Astroturf of the 1980s was first used on playing surfaces. While that’s the name of the company that produces the surface on the new field at the stadium, the material itself is very different.
Cadillac will be one of the few schools in Michigan using this type of newer surface that is softer because of the materials used in it and how it’s constructed. The process of construction also was intricate as many noticed during its installation earlier this summer.
The first step was prepping the field for drainage followed by the installation of the drainage system, base and goal post bases. The third step was the installation of a curb for the turf nailers to secure the turf around the field.
The fourth step of the field installation had crews getting the field to the final grade for turf to be installed and to set goalposts. For the field to be accepted by the field turf installer, it had to be no more than 1/8 inch from the final grade.
The fifth step was to install the turf. They started at the center, also known as the belly, then moved on to the sidelines and the remainder of the turf. The next step had crews install the inlays, the Vikings logo at the midfield, hash marks, yard markers and soccer lines. The seventh and final step was to install the blend of sand and rubber that brings the grass to stay up vertically and serves as a cushion. That blend also needs to be groomed into place.
As for the life of the turf itself, Brown has said it varies from seven to 14 years depending on the amount of usage. There also is a 10-year warranty on the turf and maintenance of a turf field includes grooming and sanitizing the field with specialized equipment.
While most of the upgrades are complete, Brown said there will be areas of the facility that will be blocked with snow fences due to the seeding of grass and a few details that will be wrapped up in the next few weeks before our grand opening on Sept. 22. On that night, Brown said the district will host its grand opening for the stadium to coincide with its Veterans Night honoring servicemen and women.
The bathrooms, lighting, entrance and ADA sidewalk were paid for with bond funds. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The new track and the field turf were paid for with capital improvement funds from the budget, while upgrades to the stadium’s sound, pillars, brickwork, the veterans’ memorial wall and press box upgrades were funded by the community and alumni donations.
“We are excited to open Veterans Memorial Stadium to the community this week. Our students, staff, families and community have been patient in our five-year journey to restore all of our buildings, improving not only the learning spaces but our programs,” Brown said. “Veterans Memorial Stadium is a part of our last phase of construction and we expect a great turnout for this week’s events and upcoming events scheduled throughout the district.”
Kickoff for the Vikings’ game against Midland is 7 p.m. and Brown said a general rule of thumb is that facilities will open one hour before the scheduled event. The current construction has not changed any parking and the parking lot on the lake side of Cadillac High School, formerly Cadillac Junior High, is scheduled for replacement this fall.
