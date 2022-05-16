CADILLAC — Once again, veterans, their families and potential military recruits will have the opportunity to converge on Cadillac from around the region to attend an event looking to connect them with services.
Although the Northwest Michigan Veterans/Military Expo has only happened once, thanks to COVID-19, Wexford County Veterans Services Director Kathy Cline said it is returning after a two-year hiatus.
The event, which is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at the Wexford County Civic Arena, will have roughly 80 exhibitors attending with all of them focused on the needs of veterans and their families. There also will be recruiters from each branch of the Armed Services there for any individuals who might be interested in joining the military.
Cline said the event is geared toward helping veterans and their families but also anyone considering going into the military. She also said this will be like a one-stop-shop for all things veterans and those who require help will find the event beneficial.
“We had no negative comments from anyone, except, for the music being too loud,” Cline joked.
The event is funded by a grant from Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. In addition to the exhibitors, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will kick off the event at 9 a.m. There also will be lunch available. Cline also said there will be static displays of different military vehicles in the parking lot courtesy of Camp Grayling.
With 500 people attending the event in 2019 and nearly half of that number actual veterans, Cline said the hope is to have that many, if not more, this year. At the 2019 event, exhibitors included booths for health care, Veterans Affairs, education and employment. Veteran service officers from Clare, Manistee, Mecosta and Osceola counties attended the event to help those from those areas connect with services.
For more information, contact the Wexford County Veterans Services Office at (231) 775-6654 or email kcline@wexfordcounty.org.
