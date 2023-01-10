Veterans organizations see increased need due to inflation

LAKE CITY — Veterans organizations in Wexford and Missaukee counties are seeing more visitors than usual as inflation continues to impact the cost of living.
Everyone is feeling the effects of inflation, whether it be at the grocery store, on their energy bill or at the gas pump, but disabled and retired veterans are struggling to keep up with economic change.
The holiday season can make tough times seem even tougher, so Missaukee County Veterans Services Officer Janice Anderson said she wasn’t surprised to see more vets in her office. But their need is increasing into the new year, and she doesn’t expect it to stop anytime soon.
Although there are some younger vets in the county, most of Anderson’s clientele are Vietnam era army and navy veterans who are living on a fixed income.
Over the last few months, Anderson said her veterans have mainly sought short-term assistance to cover the cost of their energy bills and propane tanks, both of which have gone up.
There are still those who trickle in looking for help with a ramp installation or other small project, but she said it’s the first time in a long time that so many vets have needed bill assistance at once.
“You can tell that vets are hurting,” she said. “They’re coming in for a quick fix.”
Even though her office has become quite crowded, Anderson is confident there are still a number of vets who need assistance but are either too proud to ask for help or feel it should be reserved for people “who really need it.”
Anderson’s office is funded by a state grant of just over $54,000 per year, based on population size, but after building operation costs and payroll, she’s left with a tight budget. She limits each veteran to about $1,000 or less worth of yearly assistance, but with so many maxing out their allowance already, she’s concerned they may burn through their funding too soon.
Beyond the momentary bill assistance that veterans services can provide, there’s not much else the office can do for its vets financially; however, Anderson said it can be a point of connection to other veterans resources, and she and her staff can help them fill out paperwork for available state and federal compensation, like the PACT Act of 2022.
“We can help them out when they get into a pinch,” Anderson said. “But some of them are really struggling, and it’s sad.”
At the Veterans Serving Veterans food bank, board president Susan Marcum said their customer base jumped from the 50s into the 70s, seemingly overnight.
In addition to the doubling cost of heat and rent, Marcum said there are impoverished and fixed-income vets who can’t afford high grocery store prices. She’s recently become aware of several vets who have been shopping in bulk at Costco and splitting the bill with one another in an effort to cut down on grocery spending.
The pantry’s incoming stock from Feeding America and community donations have kept steady, but Marcum has seen more empty shelves than ever before as they try to meet the increasing demand. With no end to economic troubles in sight, Marcum said she isn’t sure what vets in the community are going to do, but the pantry will keep feeding as many people as it can.
Wexford County Director of Veterans’ Services Kathleen Cline said there’s been no noticeable uptick in emergency assistance applications so far.
October and November saw the highest rates of office visitation, but Cline said December was pretty typical. Even so, she said 2023 has only just begun, and there is the potential for veterans’ needs to increase, considering the detrimental impact inflation has had across the board.
