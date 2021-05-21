CADILLAC — Vandalism at a community park has left a veteran group and volunteers wondering why someone would do such a thing.
Veterans Serving Veterans Park organizer Roger Bandeen said Monday he was alerted individuals riding all-terrain vehicles had tore up the 5K course that he and other volunteers had been working on since last summer.
When asked about the progress of the trail last fall, which is to become the home cross-country course for Cadillac High School, Bandeen said they were going to let the grass grow up a little before runners were invited to try it out. The trail winds through the hardwoods of the property, overlooking manmade lakes in two locations.
Bandeen said 14 to 21 areas in the trail will need repairs which the Veterans Serving Veterans volunteers may struggle to pay for or finish before the course is used later this summer, including in August for the Paul McMullen Memorial Race.
For Vietnam veteran Rich Munson, the vandalism is a big blow. He said last summer he and other veterans including Bandeen and Pat Sommerville worked clearing trees, leveling the ground and seeding the path of the course.
“It’s pretty disheartening. We’re a couple of old retired guys so it’s not easy for us to do. It’s disheartening to have someone come along and tear it all up so nobody can use it,‘ Munson said.
Although the police have been notified and a report is being developed by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Munson said he would much rather see the person or persons involved have to do some community service to pay back the community for what they took.
Bandeen said whatever happens in the judicial system is out of his hands, but he would like to have the course repaired in time for the various events that are scheduled for later this summer and in time to allow the Cadillac cross country team during the upcoming season.
