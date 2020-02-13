Veterans park is $5K closer to picnic pavilion

CADILLAC — Veterans Community Park is $5,000 closer to getting a picnic pavilion.
The park, which is operated by Vets Serving Vets and is home to the organization’s food bank, is still months away from breaking ground on the pavilion, according to Vets Serving Vets president, Sue Marcum.
Wednesday afternoon, however, Consumers Energy donated $5,000 to the park through the company’s foundation.
Now, park leaders are just waiting for the snow to clear.
When the weather warms up and the snow melts, the veteran’s organization will use the grant from Consumers Energy to clear the ground and lay concrete for the pavilion; it’s expected that a grant and volunteer work from Home Depot and other partners will build the actual picnic pavilion, which will seat 400 and is expected to have features such as an outdoor pizza oven and fireplace.
“It could be this year,‘ Marcum said. “We’re hoping.‘
Doug DeYoung, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, was on hand for the check presentation. He lives in Traverse City, but told the Cadillac News he expects to visit and use the pavilion, which will be open to the public.
DeYoung has been talking to park leaders for a year or two about the grant process.
“This is a wonderful organization ... what they’re doing here with the park and what they’re doing here with the food bank ... It is a very exciting opportunity to be able to support that,‘ DeYoung told the Cadillac News.
He said Consumers Energy supports veterans’ projects around the state.
“It really aligns closely with the company’s vision,‘ DeYoung said.
