Veterans Serving Veterans park hosting golf fundraiser at Cadillac Country Club Sept. 9

CADILLAC — There is a lot going on right now at the Veterans Serving Veterans park in Haring Township, including the construction of a picnic pavilion, three bathrooms and around 100 memorial benches.
To help raise funds for these and other projects at the park, a golf outing will be held on Sept. 9 at the Cadillac Country Club.
VSV board president Sue Marcum said the annual event is one of the park’s biggest fundraisers of the year, generating between $8,000 and $9,000.
Marcum said the money raised at this year’s golf outing could be used to finish off the pavilion and three bathrooms. Marcum said they hope to have all these projects done by the fall.
The golf outing will be a four-person scramble event, with check-in at 8:45 a.m. and shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
The event will kick off with a presentation by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. After play is concluded, lunch will be served and prizes will be given out. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, putt and closest to the center.
The cost to register is $320 for a team entry or $80 for an individual.
A highlight of this year’s event, Marcum said, is that lunch will be completely homemade by volunteers from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the women on the VSV park committee, and some of the wives of the honor guard members.
Marcum said there still are a number of slots available for those interested in playing. To reserve a slot, call (740) 739-2355.
