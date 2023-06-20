CADILLAC — The newest feature of the Veterans Serving Veterans Park is starting to take shape.
On Friday, volunteers began construction of a picnic pavilion at the 60-acre park, located on 3740 41 Road in Haring Township.
Park director Roger Bandeen said they’ve been saving for three years to begin the pavilion.
“We were able to install 111 trusses in seven hours,” said Bandeen, who added that it will take at least another two to four days to complete the project. It will entail installing the roof, siding, lights and pouring pavement, among other things.
Near the pavilion, Bandeen said they’ll also be constructing a men’s and women’s bathroom with attached mechanical room.
All told, Bandeen estimated it will cost $160,000 to finish the pavilion and $20,000 to build the bathroom.
In addition to donations from the Rotary Club of Cadillac, AMVETS and numerous individuals in the community, Bandeen said a number of contractors and companies have donated materials, equipment and labor toward the pavilion construction and other park projects. They include Mike Scheppers, Steve Fournier with Bay Masonry, Home Depot, Builders First Source, Orshal Construction and Zupin Crane.
Bandeen said they hope to have the pavilion functionally complete by July 15, in time for the VSV fundraising craft show.
To get to that point, however, they’ll need to raise another $20,000. Bandeen said they will gratefully accept any donations toward the project and are looking for workers with pole barn-building experience to help with the next phase of the build.
For more information on the park, call (231) 878-5816, go to vetsservingvets.org or look up Vets Serving Vets Park on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.