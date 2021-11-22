CADILLAC — Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal provided by the American Legion post in Cadillac this week.
Organizer Ritchie Harris said the meal will be served around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
On the menu will be turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, corn and rolls.
He said they are asking for pie donations for dessert.
The meal is free of charge and is being put on by the Sons of the American Legion.
“You can come watch the football game, enjoy some camaraderie and a nice meal,” Harris said.
Although the meal is free, Harris is asking those interesting in attending to call the Legion at (231) 775-6500 by Tuesday. Harris said calling ahead of time gives him an idea how much food to prepare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.